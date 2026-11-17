Germany and Britain firmly oppose Pentagon official Elbridge Colby's criticism of Ukraine's deep strikes on Russian infrastructure, highlighting a growing strategic disagreement.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and British Defence Secretary Wes Streeting have publicly dismissed criticism from United States officials regarding Ukraine's military strategy, marking a significant escalation in transatlantic tensions. Speaking in Brussels on Tuesday, November 17, the European leaders rejected Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby's assertion that Kyiv's deep strikes against Russian oil infrastructure and commercial facilities are ineffective and counterproductive.

European Leaders Defend Strike Effectiveness

Pistorius described the American critique as highly inaccurate, stating that criticizing strikes designed to destroy strategic military and military-used targets in Russia was a stupid perspective. He argued that Western focus should instead be on condemning the daily terroristic attacks on Ukrainian energy, water, and heating infrastructure, which he characterized as terrorism against civilians.

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Streeting reinforced this stance, emphasizing that the deep strikes significantly degrade Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine. He argued that these operations buy critical time for Ukraine and actively save lives by disrupting the logistical capabilities of the invading forces. The British minister made it clear that European nations view these tactical decisions as essential components of a successful defense strategy.

Pentagon Claims Strikes Harden Russian Resolve

Colby, addressing the Ramstein Group meeting at NATO headquarters, argued that the current Ukrainian approach does not blunt Russian advances on the front line. He likened the deep strike campaign to a spectacle intended to inflict pain on the Russian population rather than a viable military solution. According to the Pentagon official, these operations fail to drive an end to the war or contribute to stopping Russian territorial gains.

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The US official specifically highlighted strikes on commercial infrastructure, such as warehouses operated by Wildberries, the Russian equivalent of Amazon. Colby warned that targeting these civilian-adjacent facilities likely hardens the resolve of the Russian public and increases the Kremlin's willingness to escalate conflicts. He suggested that such actions are politically counterproductive to the broader goal of ending the war quickly.

Diverging Strategies on Frontline and Logistics

While criticizing the deep strikes, Colby acknowledged that the Ukrainian military has correctly focused on defending the front lines. He praised the use of mid-range strikes and novel drone technologies to interdict Russian logistics and deny advances. The Pentagon official argued that support should primarily enable Ukraine to hold the line of battle and make tangible territorial gains where possible.

This divergence in opinion has emerged as Europe and Canada have stepped in to fund arms supplies after the United States ceased direct financial support under President Donald Trump. The rift is evident in how different allies prioritize immediate tactical disruption versus long-term strategic pressure. Washington now emphasizes frontline stabilization, while European partners prioritize degrading the enemy's capacity to sustain a prolonged war.

Winter Preparations and Supply Chain Urgency

The Ramstein Group meeting focused heavily on supplying more arms to Kyiv ahead of the harsh winter season. Russia has simultaneously stepped up air strikes on civilian infrastructure, increasing the urgency for defensive and offensive capabilities. European ministers are coordinating efforts to fill the gap left by the change in US policy under the Trump administration.

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The clash between the Pentagon and European defense ministers lays bare a widening rift in how the war should be waged. While Washington seeks to limit escalation risks and focus on static defense, allies in Berlin and London advocate for aggressive measures that disrupt Russian economic and military sustainability. This strategic disagreement complicates unified NATO support as the conflict enters a critical winter phase.