Europe swelters in record-breaking heatwave as temperatures soar

A punishing heatwave is sweeping across much of Europe, prompting emergency meetings in France, nationwide warnings in Germany and strains on tourists and residents in Italy. Temperatures are climbing towards record levels, with some areas expected to reach 41 degrees Celsius.

A punishing heatwave sweeping across much of Europe prompted emergency meetings in France, nationwide warnings in Germany and strains on tourists and residents in Italy, as temperatures climbed towards record levels.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu was due to hold a crisis meeting on Saturday after the national weather agency Meteo France warned the heat would persist into next week, describing it as comparable to major episodes in 2003 and 2019. By Sunday, forecasters said temperatures of 39 to 40 degrees Celsius would stretch from the southwest through the Paris region into Burgundy, with some areas possibly reaching 41 degrees Celsius.

Germany also faced near-nationwide heat alerts, with temperatures approaching 38 degrees Celsius. The DWD weather service cautioned that a combination of heat and humidity could trigger severe thunderstorms. Beyond the Alps, temperatures expected to reach 36 to 37 degrees Celsius were transforming daily life and tourism in some Italian towns. Visitors queued under a blazing sun outside the Colosseum as Rome's summer heat turned sightseeing into a test of endurance.

Some sought relief in the cooler underground spaces beneath the half-hidden remains of the Temple of Claudius. A man cools himself with water from the Fountain of Neptune during hot weather in Bologna, Italy. In the northern city of Bologna, one of the hottest in the peninsula, people splashed water on their faces at the central 16th-century Fountain of Neptune and sheltered in the shade of the porticoes.

Scientists say climate change is making heatwaves more frequent and intense across Europe, raising the risk of health emergencies and economic disruption during the summer months. Authorities in Paris moved to ease the impact on residents, with Deputy Mayor Emmanuel Gregoire ordering parks to remain open around the clock.

Bank of France Governor Emmanuel Moulin said short-term effects on growth were somewhat ambiguous, citing both reduced productivity and increased energy use, but warned that over the medium term heatwaves weigh on economic activity





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