European Aviation Disrupted by Coordinated Bomb Threats on Nov 5

Coordinated bomb threats disrupted European flights on Nov 5, diverting aircraft and causing widespread delays. Airlines including Aer Lingus, Ryanair, and LOT investigated multiple alerts across the continent.

Widespread disruptions struck European air travel on November 5 when multiple airlines received coordinated bomb threats. The security alerts affected major carriers including Aer Lingus, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines, and Wizz Air. These incidents caused flight diversions, boarding cancellations, and extensive security inspections across several nations.

Aer Lingus and European Flights Diverted

Aer Lingus Flight EI402, traveling from Dublin to Rome, landed safely at the Evreux military air base in France. The aircraft was approximately 100km west of Paris when it was diverted as a security precaution. The Irish airline confirmed that the decision was made to ensure passenger safety during the unfolding events.

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Spain faced a concentrated wave of threats starting around 9am. The Spanish Guardia Civil reported receiving three emailed bomb threats in under 20 minutes. Two Air Europa departures from Madrid to Paris and four inbound Iberia flights from Rome and Milan were targeted. Authorities halted several aircraft or ordered them to return to their stands for immediate inspection.

Passengers disembarked from affected planes while security teams conducted thorough searches. Ryanair flights from Copenhagen and Madrid to Sofia landed as planned. However, a Ryanair flight from London to Sofia was diverted to Plovdiv, Bulgaria's second city. Bulgarian air force fighter jets escorted three airliners to the ground to ensure secure landings.

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Scandinavian and Central European Incidents

Denmark deployed a military bomb disposal unit to search two planes at Copenhagen airport. Police confirmed that no explosive devices were found, allowing normal operations to resume. The incident contributed to the broader pattern of disruptions seen across the continent on this specific date.

LOT Polish Airlines reported two separate security incidents. A flight from Warsaw to Brussels landed safely at its destination after a security warning. Officials found no suspicious items on board. Meanwhile, a LOT flight to Paris was stopped while taxiing for takeoff in Warsaw. Passengers were transferred to another aircraft as a precautionary measure.

Czech police assessed the credibility of bomb threats against EasyJet and other flights as low. Two EasyJet flights from Britain, one flight from Ireland, and one from Greece landed as scheduled in Prague. The authorities deemed the risks manageable, allowing the aircraft to proceed with their journeys without major delays.

Geopolitical Context and Hybrid Threats

Eric Schouten, head of the aviation security group Dyami, highlighted the geopolitical implications of these events. He noted that most affected countries support Ukraine in its war against Russia's invasion. Schouten suggested viewing these threats through the lens of hybrid warfare, where multiple fronts are attacked simultaneously.

He explained that nations like Russia are attacking on multiple fronts, from railways to supermarkets and blood banks. The energy sector, internet sector, and aviation sector are among the targets. This strategy aims to create widespread disruption without triggering a direct armed response from NATO or EU nations.

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Denmark, Poland, and Romania have previously accused Moscow directly of orchestrating such sabotage. Germany blamed Russia for an attack on Leipzig airport in August. Britain has linked Iran to a suspected plot to attack a US air base. Both Russia and Iran deny any involvement in these activities.

Cybersecurity and Future Implications

Eliran Almog, chief executive of aviation cybersecurity firm Cyviation, stated that these threats serve dual purposes. They aim to disrupt operations and observe how airlines and authorities respond. Almog noted that these aviation threats coincide with cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe.

Essential services are experiencing coordinated disruption that carries significant economic costs. These actions can undermine public confidence in critical infrastructure. The repeated nature of the threats indicates a sophisticated campaign rather than isolated incidents.

On November 3, at least seven flights and a cruise ship received bomb threats. That earlier wave caused disruption at airports across Europe. No devices were discovered in any of those cases either. The pattern suggests a sustained effort to test and strain European security protocols.

Italy's air force escorted a Finnair plane from Helsinki to its scheduled landing in Rome. Rome's airport operator reported no disruption to services. Another Finnair flight, operated by Jettime, landed normally in Vienna. A Wizz Air flight from Milan landed safely in Bucharest, Romania. Another Wizz Air flight from Milan to Warsaw was diverted to Vienna. These coordinated alerts continue to shape the aviation security landscape in the region.