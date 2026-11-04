European supermarkets hit by second wave of fridge cyberattacks, rush to upgrade systems

A second wave of cyberattacks forced supermarkets in eight European countries to discard food after hackers manipulated refrigeration temperatures. Chains including Coop, ICA, Edeka and Carrefour are upgrading networks and disconnecting vulnerable controllers.

European supermarkets hit by a second wave of cyberattacks are rushing to upgrade their systems after hackers tampered with fridges and freezers, forcing stores in eight countries to throw away vast quantities of food.

The attacks on Monday were identical to one that swept dozens of supermarkets in France three weeks ago. An employee was photographed working on empty freezers in a Stockholm store where the cyberattack had taken down several units. In Sweden, supermarket chain Coop said it is switching its systems to 5G networks and modern modems instead of 4G connections, a process that had already started after the French incident.

Also read Cyberattack on European Supermarkets Raises Freezer Temperatures to 50C, Forces Food Disposal

Coop Stores Disconnect Refrigeration Systems

The seven Coop stores hit by the attack are back up and running, but their refrigeration systems have been disconnected from the internet. A spokesperson said the company is looking thoroughly and deeply into the status of its entire network of stores to see if any vulnerability exists anywhere across the chain.

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Software provider Danfoss, whose systems were again among those targeted, said it has been in close contact with customers over the past three weeks to help them manage the situation. The company recommended that retailers remove refrigerator controllers from the public internet if they cannot confirm their security status. Danfoss also advised that systems should not be directly accessible via the internet. Frank Groenewegen, a cybersecurity expert at Deloitte in The Hague, said retailers need to act now.

He advised them to identify whether their refrigerator controllers are vulnerable, check if they are connected to the internet, ensure they have the latest security updates, and confirm they are supported by the manufacturer. If retailers do not know the status of their controllers, Groenewegen said, they should remove them from the public internet immediately.

Experts Advise Retailers On Security Steps

He added that disconnecting the devices does not fix the root cause but at least isolates the systems so an attacker is no longer able to tamper with them. Many European supermarkets are run by independent business owners in a cooperative structure, meaning technology systems are fragmented and not the same across stores. Swedish grocer ICA said all 23 stores hit in Monday's cyberattack had equipment connected outside the chain's centrally managed store network.

ICA store owner Christian Olofsson said he felt even more frustrated because he was in the process of changing the security systems at his stores in Tomelilla and Sjobo in Sweden when they were hacked. A Swedish police spokesperson said around 10 police reports had been filed since Monday and more were expected.

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German supermarket operator Edeka, which had fridges hacked at a store in Reisbach, Germany, told Reuters there are no standardised refrigeration systems across its network of stores run by independent retailers. Even integrated supermarket groups were not immune. Carrefour, which had 80 franchised stores in France hacked three weeks ago, suffered the same cyberattack again at 15 stores in Belgium on Monday.

EU Agency Calls For Coordinated Response

The EU cybersecurity agency ENISA said the large-scale nature of the cyberattacks targeting retail across several member states underscores the importance of European cooperation, rapid information-sharing and coordinated responses to cyber incidents. In Britain, hackers tried to target small meat-processing firms but the impact was minimal, said Richard Horne, chief executive of the National Cyber Security Centre. The NCSC is working with organisations to spot vulnerabilities and close them before somebody exploits them.

Horne said the agency is on heightened alert. He added that the attack on supermarket fridges is just an early sign of what are likely to be increasingly frequent disruptions as old technology fails to keep pace with hackers.