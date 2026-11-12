EuroSports Global Seeks Funding As Lamborghini Dealer Reports Losses

EuroSports Global faces widening losses and funding needs as it plans to introduce the Lamborghini Temerario by March 2027 while preparing to mass-produce the Lambda Scorpii electric motorcycle.

Singapore -based car distributor EuroSports Global is actively seeking fresh funding to sustain its operations after reporting a significant widening of net losses for the quarter ended September 30. The group, which holds the exclusive distribution rights for Lamborghini and Touring Superleggera in the country, cited weakening demand for ultra-luxury vehicles as the primary driver behind its financial struggles. Despite these challenges, the company remains committed to introducing new high-performance models, including a fresh version of the Lamborghini Temerario, which is expected to arrive by March 2027.

EuroSports Global Financial Decline Details

The financial downturn for EuroSports Global was stark, with the company announcing a net loss of $1.24 million for the quarter ending September 30. This figure represents a sharp increase from the $752,000 loss recorded during the same period a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter collapsed by more than 30 percent, dropping to $7.83 million. The broader financial picture for the half-year ending September 30 was equally grim, with net losses widening by 57 percent to $2.29 million. During this same six-month period, revenue fell by 21.7 percent to $15.1 million.

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The cash flow situation has also tightened considerably, with EuroSports Global burning through $1.18 million in cash to fund its daily operations during the first half of the financial year. The company disclosed in its financial statements that its growing losses, persistent cash outflows, and mounting short-term obligations have created a material uncertainty regarding its ability to continue operating as a going concern.

Lamborghini Temerario Arrival Timeline And Models

EuroSports Global is pinning its hopes on the introduction of new vehicle lines to stimulate sales and reverse its declining revenue trends. The company expects to begin delivering two new versions of the Lamborghini Urus SE sport utility vehicle during the October-to-December quarter. While prices for this specific model may be adjusted lower to attract buyers, it is expected to serve as a crucial entry point for customers interested in the brand.

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Further down the line, the company confirmed that it will introduce a new version of the Lamborghini Temerario sports car by the end of EuroSports Global's financial year in March 2027. This announcement follows the recent launch of the Lamborghini Revuelto SV, which has helped maintain some visibility for the brand in the high-end market. The company believes that these new model introductions will lift orders and help offset the weakness caused by high luxury car fees and broader economic uncertainty.

Lambda Scorpii Electric Motorcycle Milestones

Beyond the automotive sector, EuroSports Global is advancing its electric motorcycle business through its subsidiary, Scorpio Electric. The Lambda Scorpii, developed entirely in Singapore, has achieved significant regulatory milestones. It became the first electric motorcycle designed from scratch in Singapore to secure European vehicle type approval in 2025. This approval certifies that the vehicle meets stringent European Union safety, environmental, and technical standards.

Domestically, the Lambda Scorpii also secured approval from Singapore's Land Transport Authority on June 12. Following this regulatory green light, Scorpio Electric registered the first unit for use on Singapore roads on July 13. The company is now focused on building out sales and servicing networks across the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. Plans are in place to establish a network of distributors and dealers across 10 to 15 cities, aiming to create a robust distribution channel for future sales.

Funding Needs And Market Challenges Explained

Despite the technological progress of the Lambda Scorpii, the heavy investment in research and development has placed considerable pressure on EuroSports Global's financials. As at September 30, the company's short-term debts exceeded its short-term assets by $6.54 million. These short-term assets included cash on hand, cars and spare parts held for sale, and receivables from customers. The company is currently in talks with financial institutions and potential investors to secure additional funding to support its operations for at least the next 12 months.

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Several external factors have contributed to the challenging environment for luxury car sales in Singapore. Hefty additional registration fees for luxury vehicles have significantly increased the total cost of ownership for buyers. Additionally, rising certificate of entitlement premiums have further crimped demand for high-end supercars. EuroSports Global also noted that ongoing economic and geopolitical uncertainty is making potential buyers more cautious. The board of directors stated that it expects the car distribution business to generate enough cash to cover operating expenses over the next 12 months, providing a baseline for stability while the company secures necessary capital.

Looking ahead, EuroSports Global anticipates that mass production and deliveries of the Lambda Scorpii will commence in 2028. This timeline allows the company to commercialize the business and potentially generate new revenue streams that can help offset the current losses in its core automotive distribution business. The success of these new initiatives will be critical in determining whether EuroSports Global can stabilize its finances and meet its short-term obligations.