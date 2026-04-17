Evelyn Tan's Daughter Kristen Refused to Move Out During Rebellious Phase, Citing Economic Reasons

Local actress Evelyn Tan reveals in a YouTube talk show that her daughter Kristen once refused to move out of their home during a rebellious phase, humorously citing the tough economy as her reason for staying put.

Local actress and host Evelyn Tan , alongside her eldest daughter Kristen Lim , candidly discussed their family dynamics on the YouTube talk show DNA, uploaded on April 16. Tan, 51, shared that raising Kristen, now 21, was initially a straightforward experience, describing her as an ideal child who complied with rules without complaint. However, this tranquility shifted dramatically as Kristen entered her teenage years, seeking greater independence and exhibiting a rebellious streak.

This phase saw Kristen extending her social outings beyond agreed-upon times and failing to provide timely updates on her whereabouts, prompting Tan and her husband, Darren Lim, to implement an 11 pm curfew. When Kristen repeatedly flouted this curfew and neglected to inform her parents of her location, the situation escalated. Tan recounted suggesting that if Kristen was unwilling to adhere to their rules, perhaps it was time for her to move out. To their surprise, Kristen rejected the idea, citing the current economic climate as her reason for staying put. Tan later expressed relief that her daughter now understands the parental anxiety caused by such unpredictability.

The family’s unconventional upbringing involved homeschooling Kristen for a period, during which Tan instilled values she deemed essential for good citizenship. Furthermore, the family lived on a boat for four years until Kristen completed her Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE), underscoring their commitment to a unique lifestyle. Tan's role as an educator at home presented significant challenges, particularly when her sons were diagnosed with dyslexia.

Despite excelling in subjects like physical education, they struggled with academic writing. Evelyn noticed Jairus's reading difficulties in primary one, contrasting with Kristen's earlier literacy. Jairus’s inability to write essays by primary five highlighted his struggles and emotional distress over his condition, with him questioning why he was singled out. Tan contemplated the difficulties he would face in a mainstream school environment, given his academic and emotional challenges.

The decision to transition the children to mainstream schooling was influenced by a confluence of factors, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lack of social interaction proved particularly taxing for Way, a naturally social child. The tipping point for Tan, however, was a decline in her own health, which made managing the family’s needs overwhelming. She reflected on the common maternal tendency to prioritize children’s needs above their own, likening it to airplane safety instructions that advise securing one’s own oxygen mask first. This realization, though hard-won, was a valuable lesson.

For Kristen, the move from homeschooling to attending Temasek Polytechnic for film and media studies marked a significant transition. She admitted to initially finding the academic demands of public schooling, even at the polytechnic level, more rigorous than she was accustomed to, but ultimately adapted and enjoyed her time there. Her polytechnic experience included active participation in extracurricular activities, such as hosting a National Day celebration.

During this event, her father, Darren Lim, enthusiastically attempted to answer a question from the audience, unaware that Kristen was the host. Evelyn recalled Kristen’s immediate refusal to acknowledge her father’s unsolicited participation, highlighting Kristen’s natural hosting abilities and poise. Kristen has since continued to develop her performing talents, recently starring as Veronica Sawyer in a local theater company's adaptation of the musical Heathers and performing in a pop-rock live band.





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