Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat attended BigBang's final Kai Tak Stadium show on Nov 17 and said strict backstage rules prevented him from using his own phone for a selfie. G-Dragon called him a forever young superstar and has long cited Chow's A Better Tomorrow role as an inspiration.

Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat attended BigBang's concert in Hong Kong but was not allowed to use his own mobile phone to take a photo with the K-pop group.

The K-pop boy band, now comprising G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung, recently held four concerts at Hong Kong's Kai Tak Stadium from Nov 13 to 17 as part of their XX: Cosmos world tour. During the final show on Nov 17, G-Dragon gave a special shout-out to Chow, calling the Hong Kong artiste a forever young superstar.

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Chow Yun Fat Confirms Concert Attendance And Phone Ban

Chow, 71, confirmed that he had attended BigBang's concert that evening while speaking to the media after taking part in the 20km challenge at Oxfam Trailwalker 2026 on Nov 21. The movie star revealed that he had been invited to attend the concert and noted that the rules backstage were quite strict. He was not allowed to use his own phone to take a selfie with BigBang.

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The camera was with their manager, and I could not even use my own phone. It had to be the official camera, Chow said, adding that he was just tagging along with his wife. Chow's meeting with G-Dragon was their first since November 2025, when the actor presented the Artist of the Year award to the K-pop star at the MAMA Awards held in Hong Kong.

G-Dragon, 38, also shared on social media a backstage photo of himself with Chow at the time. A photo shared on social media in November 2024 showed Chow, G-Dragon and Hong Kong actress Carina Lau together. The two celebrities share a longstanding connection, with Chow previously presenting the Artist of the Year award to BigBang at the MAMA Awards in 2015. G-Dragon has said on several occasions that Chow was his idol.

G Dragon Reveals Inspiration From Chow Iconic Character

The South Korean rapper disclosed that Chow's iconic character Mark Gor, also known as Brother Mark, in the Hong Kong crime action film A Better Tomorrow from 1986 was an inspiration for his own stage persona and style of performance. The backstage rules at the BigBang concert meant that even a superstar like Chow could not use his own phone to take a photo with the group. The official camera was handled by their manager.

Chow attended the concert after being invited and went along with his wife. He later spoke about the experience while taking part in the 20km challenge at Oxfam Trailwalker 2026 on Nov 21. The final show on Nov 17 was part of BigBang's four concerts at Kai Tak Stadium from Nov 13 to 17. The group currently comprises G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung.

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G-Dragon's shout-out to Chow during the final show highlighted their mutual respect. He called the Hong Kong artiste a forever young superstar. Their latest meeting followed earlier award events. Chow presented the Artist of the Year award to G-Dragon at the MAMA Awards in Hong Kong in November 2025.

G Dragon And Chow Yun Fat Share Years Long Connection

G-Dragon shared a backstage photo of himself with Chow at the time. Before that, Chow had presented the Artist of the Year award to BigBang at the MAMA Awards in 2015. G-Dragon has repeatedly said that Chow was his idol. He also said that Chow's role as Mark Gor in A Better Tomorrow inspired his stage persona and performance style.

The connection between Chow and G-Dragon spans years and includes award shows and concerts. Their backstage meeting at the BigBang concert was their first since November 2025.