Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive effective immediately, reversing his Nov 12 resignation amid pressure from President Donald Trump and investor support. Huang left after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a woman US authorities suspect of spying for China.

Nvidia on Monday, Nov 23, said it was reinstating Jensen Huang as chief executive, effective immediately, an extraordinary reversal under pressure from US President Donald Trump following revelations of extramarital affairs by Huang, including with an alleged Chinese spy.

Nvidia shares surged more than 31 per cent in premarket trading. Huang resigned on Nov 12 following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a businesswoman whom US authorities suspect of spying for China, an allegation Beijing denies. His departure reverberated from Silicon Valley to Taipei and Washington. Huang's return follows mounting pressure from employees, shareholders and business partners, as well as Trump, who said last week he wanted to see Huang back in the top job.

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Nvidia Board Reverses Decision To Reinstate Jensen Huang

Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones had said last week that the company would not rehire Huang despite the growing campaign for his return. Nvidia's board said on Monday it was satisfied with Huang's candor and leadership ability and, after receiving input from senior US government officials, saw no national security risk from his return. The company said Colette Kress would continue as chief financial officer.

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Huang built Nvidia from a video-game chip designer into the dominant supplier of artificial-intelligence processors, playing a central role in its chip roadmap, major customer relationships and ties with Washington. As the driving force behind the AI giant, he became one of the richest and most influential men in the world.

A petition calling for his reinstatement drew more than 180,000 signatures, including one from Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, underscoring the unusually strong support for an executive who had stepped down amid controversy. Other reports said more than 200,000 people signed a petition for him to return to lead Nvidia.

Jensen Huang Returns Amid Deep Company Influence

The board's decision to bring Huang back highlights his deep influence over Nvidia and raises questions about how dependent one of the world's most valuable companies remains on its co-founder. The company's board had earlier stated that it was not considering reinstating him.

While stories of the kinder side of the former CEO circulated amid rumours of his possible return, there have also been reports of the harsher side of Huang, focusing on his harsh treatment of former employees in order to push Nvidia to more success. In 2024 he was quoted as saying, I would rather torture you into greatness, because I believe in you. Interviews and documents show that for decades, his demanding and demeaning treatment went on.

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As Nvidia grew more successful and wealthier, Huang's frustration toward his staff also increased. The report quotes one witness as saying the former CEO told an executive that his mother should have aborted him, and another employee was told that he would rip the top of their head off and pee on your brain.

Reports Detail Harsh Management Style And Employee Treatment

It called this treatment of employees foundational to Huang's management style, which included humiliating them, insulting them in front of their peers, as well as violent comments and personal attacks that the former CEO said were good for them and the company. There were also reports about Huang's harsh treatment, and the report added that Nvidia's HR department was kept busy due to workplace complaints.

There have been at least two cases since the mid-2000s involving former senior executives who brought attention to Huang's behaviour, and with whom Nvidia struck settlements. One of them, former senior vice president of human resources Michael Winston, described it as the most verbally abusive, threatening and intimidating behaviour and said that Huang thinks he can get away with anything. It was also reported that other top officials in the company have followed Huang's example, including his daughter.

Since Huang's resignation, there had been a campaign to reinstate him as CEO. The company's board has now reversed its earlier position and brought him back.