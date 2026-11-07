Ex-Offender Rizwan Habib Becomes Social Worker Helping Inmates Rebuild Lives

Rizwan Habib, jailed seven times between 1995 and 2019, now supports inmates and ex-offenders as a social worker with Yellow Ribbon Cares.

Rizwan Habib, a 44-year-old social work er with Yellow Ribbon Cares, now helps inmates and ex-offenders rebuild their lives. At 14, he was a Primary 2 dropout, orphaned, homeless and caught in a cycle of crime that eventually saw him jailed seven times. His journey earned him a President's Challenge Springboard Fellowship on Oct 25, a programme that supports individuals who have overcome significant life challenges.

Through this fellowship, Rizwan intends to graduate with a Master's degree in Social Work from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS). His story, told in his own words, shows how a former offender can move from crime and despair to a profession built on helping others. He describes his current work as something that does not feel like a job at all.

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Childhood Hardship and the Path Into Crime

Rizwan Habib was about five years old when his father cut familial ties with the family. He then witnessed his mother's struggle with drug addiction, unemployment and homelessness. As an only child, he was stealing and committing petty crimes by age 11 to feed his mother's drug habit.

His first arrest came at the age of 12, and he spent three years at the Singapore Boys' Home and Reformative Training Centre. He says he does not believe he was a bad kid, describing himself as naughty rather than bad. The loss of his mother, however, left a deeper mark than the grief itself.

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Rizwan said the overwhelming loneliness that followed his mother's death was the hardest part. Desperate for a sense of belonging at 14, he turned to gangs and negative peer groups. Between 1995 and 2019, he received a total of seven jail terms for drug-related and gang-related offences.

Education and Rebuilding a Sense of Self

Rizwan Habib began rebuilding his life through education after enrolling in prison school in 2005. He realised he had a knack for studying, and he went on to earn his O level qualifications in 2007 and his A level qualifications in 2018. Those results changed how he viewed himself as an inmate.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Rizwan said he had felt helpless each time he landed back behind bars. He had nothing to look forward to, not enough to fill in a resume for a job interview, and no education or working experience. Change, he said, was not easy for him.

He said that for many years he defined himself by his failures and offences. Education gave him evidence that he was capable of more. After years of guilt, shame and self-doubt, he came to understand that second chances had to be earned through his own actions.

Rizwan also described the challenges that follow release. He said former inmates must rebuild relationships, manage stigma and navigate a society that continued moving while they were away. In his view, the practical challenges are difficult, but the psychological ones can be even harder.

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Becoming a Social Worker to Help Others

Rizwan Habib now works as a social worker with Yellow Ribbon Cares, where he shares his own experiences with the inmates and ex-offenders he supports. He acknowledges that every inmate's journey is different, so he does not present his path as a template for everyone. His focus is on giving people a reason for hope.

Rizwan said his own social workers always stood by him and helped change his life. Becoming a social worker, he explained, felt like a natural extension of that experience. He wants to be there for others who feel helpless and lost, as he once did.

He said that people he works with have asked him directly whether what they read in the papers is true. They want to know whether someone with a primary school education can today earn a university degree, and whether someone who grew up homeless can now own a home. Rizwan's answer is a personal one, and he presents his own life as evidence.

Rizwan reflected that the teenager who felt abandoned and lost would probably have struggled to believe he would one day become a university graduate, a social worker and a fellowship recipient. He said his younger self would have felt relieved to know that pain is not permanent and that people can see him as more than his mistakes.