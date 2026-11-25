More than 115 participants from the police, SCDF and local stakeholders took part in Exercise Heartbeat at Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay on Nov 25, simulating coordinated bomb, knife and gun attacks. Minister Edwin Tong said repeated realistic exercises make emergency responses second nature.

More than 115 participants from the Singapore Police Force, the Singapore Civil Defence Force and local stakeholders took part in a joint counter-terrorism and emergency preparedness drill codenamed Exercise Heartbeat at Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay on Wednesday, Nov 25, 2026.

Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong observed the exercise. He said a resilient community is not built overnight but forged through repeated, realistic exercises, until the right response becomes second nature. When a real crisis strikes, there is no second take. Lets continue to be prepared, vigilant and united.

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Drill Scenario Unfolds At Esplanade

Together, we can keep Singapore safe and secure, the minister said. Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay is known for its iconic durian-like twin spiky domes. It is also a prominent arts and cultural venue, popular among local and overseas visitors. On Wednesday morning, the tranquility was broken after a bomb dropped by a drone near a group of people exercising near the waterfront went off.

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Six participants fell to the ground. Even before the victims could react, an assailant armed with a knife started to viciously stab those injured before running off into the mall. The attacker fled into the lower concourse. As people, caught by the commotion, came forward to find out what was happening, two gunmen armed with rifles emerged from opposite ends of the mall and started opening fire, causing further mayhem and injuries.

The police Emergency Response Team, which maintains high-visibility patrols and responded to calls for assistance, swung into action on arrival. Officers advanced towards the two gunmen, neutralising them and the earlier assailant as sirens rang out across the venue. Ground response officers arrived at various entrances to assist with crowd management and victim evacuation. Three members of the Volunteer Special Constabulary participated alongside professional officers.

Emergency Response Teams Act Swiftly

Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force then moved in to attend to the injuries. Esplanade security officers used improvised first aid skills, Press, Tie, Tell, to stop excessive bleeding in some victims. Just as the situation appeared to have come under control, another wave of attack by a second group of terrorists began near the Waterfront Theatre.

A man with an improvised explosive device threatened to detonate the device on him, as three gunmen began shooting those fleeing the area. Smoke cleared to reveal the attackers, one of whom took a bystander hostage with a gun to his head. Tactical officers approached the suspect from behind while other officers engaged the gunman to distract him. The tactical team successfully shot the hostage-taker, ending that phase of the simulation.

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Tactical Officers Neutralise Hostage Taker

Already on high alert, other police response teams on standby quickly arrived in the area and neutralised all threats before they could cause further damage. The entire drill lasted approximately 15 minutes. The simulation began earlier with a civilian spotting an unattended bag at the Esplanade lower concourse. The participant alerted a security officer, who escalated the matter.

Security staff conducted an explosive trace detection check on the bag to validate the threat scenario. Security officers also demonstrated SGSecure advisories such as run, hide, tell and press, tie, tell. These steps put emergency response and improvised first aid skills into practice during the crisis. Apart from testing the Home Team responses, the exercise allowed volunteers from the police and security officers from the Esplanade to put their emergency preparedness and response capabilities to the test.

The drill demonstrated close collaboration between Home Team agencies and community partners. It reinforced the importance of collective vigilance in safeguarding Singapores public spaces against evolving security threats.