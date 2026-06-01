Expat Cook's S$2,000 Contract with 14-Hour Days Sparks Outcry Over 'Extortionate' Terms

An expat cook in Singapore faces backlash after sharing an employment contract demanding 14-hour workdays, only two days off per month, and a S$2,000 monthly salary. Online users condemn the terms as 'extortion,' highlighting concerns about labor practices in the F&B industry.

An expat cook in Singapore has sparked online discussion after sharing the terms of his employment contract , which requires 14-hour workdays with only two days off per month for a monthly salary of S$2,000.

The unnamed individual posted on the r/asksg forum seeking advice on whether these conditions are standard within Singapore's food and beverage industry. He revealed that he signed the contract under pressure because his visa was due to expire in two weeks. The agreement does not require him to fulfill the entire contract term before resigning, but the grueling schedule and modest pay have raised concerns.

According to his description, the role entails 12 regular hours plus two hours of overtime daily, amounting to 392 working hours per month. Incentives only begin after three months, and annual leave is limited to seven days after one year of service. He also noted that while the contract lists 44 hours per week, the actual roster shows employees regularly working 14-hour days with minimal rest days, sometimes even competing for a day off.

Commenters on the post overwhelmingly criticized the terms, with many calling it 'insane' and one labeling it 'extortion.

' One user calculated the effective hourly rate: at S$2,000 for 392 hours, the wage comes to about S$5 per hour, which they argued is lower than what fast-food chains like McDonald's offer. Another commenter, while agreeing the arrangement was exploitative, expressed lack of surprise that such contracts exist.

A third shared a similar experience involving a Malaysian colleague who worked as a chef de partie with a schedule of one day off per week and 12-hour shifts, albeit with a higher salary around S$3,000 and more generous annual leave. Under Singapore's Employment Act, standard working hours are capped at nine hours a day or 44 hours a week for employees working five days or fewer, and eight hours a day or 44 hours a week for those working more than five days.

Employers may require up to 14 hours daily if they obtain an overtime exemption. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) also clarifies that the Employment Claims Act does not apply if an employee fails to show up on the first day of work, as employment has not technically commenced. This case highlights ongoing concerns about labor practices in Singapore's F&B sector, where long hours and modest compensation appear prevalent despite legal guidelines.

The expat's predicament underscores the vulnerability of foreign workers, especially those on time-sensitive visas, to unfair contractual terms. While some employers may push boundaries, employees are advised to seek clarification from MOM or legal counsel before signing agreements. The discussion also reflects broader anxieties about work-life balance and fair wages in a competitive economy. As Singapore continues to rely on foreign labor to fill essential roles, ensuring compliance with employment standards remains a critical challenge.

The incident serves as a cautionary tale for both job seekers and policymakers to address systemic issues in labor contracts and enforcement





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