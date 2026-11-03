Young people turn to analogue hobbies like scrapbooking and film photography to escape digital overload

Millennials and Gen Z are embracing analogue hobbies such as scrapbooking, letter writing, film photography and vinyl to escape digital overload, saying the extra cost and effort make memories feel more precious.

Young people are turning to analogue hobbies like scrapbooking, letter writing, film photography and vinyl to escape digital overload and feel more grounded. These hobbies cost more and take longer, but the writer says the effort makes memories and gifts feel more precious, personal and worth keeping.

Analogue habits also bring focus and intention, acting as a digital detox and reminding people that physical items feel more real than online collections. The writer once spent 70 dollars just printing out photos that were then arranged over hours on sheets of A4 paper. The photos already existed digitally in a phone and on Instagram, but the goal was to scrapbook them and have tangible memories of a year abroad.

Also read Finding peace, one click at a time: AI-made virtual sanctuaries draw young South Koreans

Analogue hobbies gain popularity

Scrapbooking, letter writing, film photography, buying CDs and vinyls are all part of a growing movement to return to grandma hobbies, or to go analogue. Google search trends reportedly showed a spike in people searching for analogue hobbies in 2026, and that trend has been going strong. A Guardian article declared in February that analogue is back, and it feels like we need it more than ever.

It said that in a world where we are endlessly sucked into a digital black hole of apps and harrowing social media feeds and carnivorous advertisers, we end up reaching for the comfort of physical media and tangible items. The analogue hobbyists are not older folks. It is the millennials and Gen Zs, brought up on screens and the internet, who are turning to the habits of their parents and grandparents.

Advertisement

Texting someone across the world on WhatsApp is almost free now, perhaps at the cost of a 15 dollar phone plan each month for thousands of messages. But the writer puts in time and money to buy stamps for 2 dollars a letter, sometimes more, purchasing fancy writing paper, penning words in the best handwriting, and sending the letter across the world. It is far more expensive, time-consuming and inefficient.

A friend will receive that letter in two to three weeks, when she could have received a text message the next second. But somehow, the effort and cost make the endeavour more precious. The writer knows that a British pen pal is unlikely to reread text messages, but the letters will be carefully kept in a box in her apartment on a continent far away. The same logic applies to film photography.

Taking photos has never been so easy, and so frequent. Every click of a button produces a memento to be kept in digital storage. And yet, film cameras are in vogue again. The writer cycled through a few Kodak 35mm film cameras that captured everything from holidays to ordinary walks in the park.

None of these photos were perfect. Sometimes a roll was inadvertently exposed. Sometimes things went wrong when the photos were developed and they came back with strange flares and halos. Certainly, they had none of the shine and polish or even auto-editing that comes with phone cameras.

It was also painful to wait weeks for the photos to be developed and then realise some of them were ruined, especially when they cost over 30 dollars each time in developing costs. The rolls themselves cost around 20 dollars or more, depending on the type of film. But the writer still printed these photos out, stuck them to a wall and somehow appreciated their sepia-drenched, flare-haloed nostalgia more than if they had simply looked through a phone camera roll.

Advertisement

Physical items feel more real

So where does this desire to go analogue come from? These days, personal collections are intangible. Favourite movies are stored on a streaming service, favourite music arranged in a playlist on Spotify, and favourite photos on Instagram archives. They are all so easily accessible, but they somehow feel more ephemeral and less real than if they were on DVDs, CDs or in physical albums.

There is something to be said for physically owning the things I love, being able to hold a signed book in my hand and know exactly where I got it from, looking at a collection of photos on the wall, putting pen to paper. These things make me feel like a real human again, and not a persona that merely exists online. Collections online may also vanish.

All it takes is a click to delete an account, or for a website to malfunction and crash, or for a streamer to remove your favourite TV series, and it is all gone. There is the dawning realisation that we never owned those things in the first place, and that what we thought was ours always belonged to a mega corporation. That does not happen with the box of photos under the bed or the DVDs on the shelf.

Another issue with the digital world is that ironically, with its convenience and effortlessness, things start to feel too easy. Everything is done with a click. The only muscles exercised are those in the typing fingers and our eyes. With that comes a lack of intention.

Effort brings meaning back

When things are too easy, they coalesce into a feeling of lethargy and apathy. Instead of engaging with things because I want to, I simply feel like a giant slug doomscrolling on the couch, gobbling anything the algorithm offers me. There is no element of choice or intention. I simply am a receptacle for the slop.

Human life is defined by effort and endeavour. Searching for a vinyl that was purchased in a record store for 30 dollars and putting it on a record player that costs over 100 dollars makes that whole experience of listening to music feel more intentional than if I had just clicked a button on Spotify. Scrapbooking also requires effort. It has taken me hours weekly.