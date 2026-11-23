Financial experts from Allianz, BlackRock, and UOB discuss diversification strategies, risk assessment for younger investors, and how to navigate market downturns without emotional trading decisions.

Long-term investors are increasingly prioritizing the construction of resilient investment portfolios to withstand growing market volatility. This strategic shift is driven by rising concerns regarding a potential artificial intelligence market bubble and the heavy concentration of capital within major technology stocks. Recent discussions on the Money Talks podcast highlight the urgent need for robust financial planning to protect wealth during turbulent economic periods.

Diversification And Resilient Strategies

Andrea Heng, host of Money Talks, recently hosted Mark Tay from Allianz Global Investors to discuss the mechanics of building an investment portfolio that can withstand market volatility. The conversation emphasized that diversification is not merely a buzzword but a fundamental pillar of long-term financial stability. Investors are encouraged to move away from the allure of high-performing stocks that may seem like safe bets based on past records.

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Mark Tay explained that buying into a winning stock at an inflated price can lead to years of recovery time if the market corrects. He argued that past performance is never a guarantee of future gains. The discussion provided practical advice on how to structure holdings to avoid emotional decision-making when markets experience sharp downturns, ensuring that investors remain focused on their long-term objectives rather than short-term fluctuations.

Assessing Overvalued Stocks And Funds

Eugene Tan, senior investment manager at St James' Place, joined the podcast to elaborate on why top-performing stocks and funds often struggle to maintain their leading positions over time. He advised listeners to critically assess whether a stock is overvalued before buying into a rally. This approach requires a deep understanding of market dynamics and a skepticism toward momentum-driven investment trends.

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The segment provided insight into the pitfalls of chasing returns. Investors were warned that the concentration of wealth in specific sectors can create false sense of security. By focusing on rigorous valuation metrics rather than recent price action, investors can better navigate the complexities of the current market environment. This strategy helps in identifying genuine value rather than speculative bubbles.

Balancing Wealth Growth And Protection

For individuals with surplus income after paying monthly bills, the decision to invest for growth or purchase insurance for protection is critical. Gidon Jerome Kessel, Group Head of Deposit and Wealth Management at UOB, and Toni Fung, Chief Customer and Marketing Officer at Prudential Singapore, discussed how to strike the right balance. They addressed the scenario where an individual cannot afford to do both simultaneously, offering guidance on prioritization.

The experts emphasized the importance of adjusting emergency savings at different life stages. This dynamic approach ensures that financial plans evolve alongside personal circumstances. The episode, sponsored by UOB, highlighted that wealth management is not a static process but requires continuous assessment and reallocation of resources to maintain both security and growth potential over time.

Alternative Investments And Age-Based Risks

The podcast also explored whether alternative investments, such as Pokémon trading cards, deserve a place in a diversified portfolio. Roy Raftery, head of pop culture at Stanley Gibbons, discussed the drivers behind trading card prices following the sale of a rare Pikachu card for US$16.5 million. He noted that while some items gain value, others can lose value quickly, requiring careful due diligence.

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Koay Hui Sien, head of iShares Fixed-Income product strategy for APAC at BlackRock, addressed risk tolerance for younger investors. She discussed how individuals in their twenties and thirties can assess their ability to take risks while balancing growth with diversification. Her advice aims to help younger demographics stay on track with their financial goals without exposing themselves to undue danger.