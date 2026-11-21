Experts reveal that children aged three to five can safely begin sports. Learn about the benefits of multisport participation versus early specialization for young athletes.

Parents seeking to nurture an active childhood for their children often wonder when to introduce structured sports beyond school physical education. While events like the BYD Singapore International Marathon's Kids Dash and AIA Hyrox Singapore's Youngstars attract young participants, determining the right starting age remains a common concern. Medical experts emphasize that there is no universal minimum age for participation, shifting the focus from chronological age to developmental readiness.

Developmental Readiness Over Chronological Age

Dr Benny Loo, head of the Sport and Exercise Medicine Service at KK Women's and Children's Hospital, states that young children can safely engage in organized physical activities if they can follow instructions, interact safely with peers, and show genuine interest. He notes that for children aged three to five, the primary emphasis should be on enjoyment and the development of fundamental movement skills such as running, jumping, balancing, and throwing.

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Dr Abiramy Anathan, consultant head at Clementi Polyclinic within National University Polyclinics, reinforces this view. She confirms that children can begin active play and movement-based activities from approximately three to five years of age. According to Dr Abiramy, developmental readiness holds greater significance than chronological age. She further explains that an early start is not essential for long-term success, which depends more on enjoyment, sustained participation, quality coaching, and progressive skill development.

Physical and Emotional Benefits of Early Participation

Initiating physical activities early offers significant advantages for a child's overall wellbeing. Dr Abiramy highlights that early involvement teaches children that being active is healthy and promotes physical wellbeing through improved cardiovascular fitness, stronger muscles and bones, enhanced coordination, and better balance. These activities also support maintaining a healthy weight during critical growth periods.

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Beyond physical health, sports provide crucial social and emotional benefits. Dr Abiramy notes that sports help develop teamwork and communication skills, encourage leadership and cooperation, and foster friendship and social connectedness. Dr Benny Loo adds that sports teach emotional regulation, helping children cope with both success and disappointment. He emphasizes that the developmental value of competition is highest when the focus remains on learning, effort, and personal improvement rather than winning alone.

Specialization Versus Multisport Participation

A key consideration for parents is whether to specialize in a single sport or encourage multisport participation. Specialization involves playing one sport for more than eight months out of a year. In contrast, multisport participation exposes children to a variety of activities, similar to choosing multiple toppings at Yo-Chi. Dr Lee, who focuses on paediatric orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine at The Johns Hopkins Hospital, observes that children tend to specialize earlier in individual sports like indoor rock-climbing compared to team sports like football.

However, medical consensus strongly advises against early specialization for most children. Associate Professor Mohammad Ashik Zainuddin, head of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at KK Women's and Children's Hospital, states that multisport participation is generally encouraged. He explains that engaging in various sports exposes children to different movement patterns and reduces repetitive loading on specific body regions. This approach significantly lowers the risk of overuse injuries associated with intensive single-sport training.

Dr Benny Loo clarifies that early specialization may be appropriate in a small number of sports with early peak performance ages, such as gymnastics. However, he stresses that this is the exception rather than the rule. For the vast majority of children, a diversified approach to sports ensures a healthier, more sustainable, and enjoyable athletic development pathway.