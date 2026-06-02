Experts warn of surge in faith-based hate crimes, driven by polarisation and online extremism

Experts warn of a surge in faith-based hate crimes, driven by polarisation and online extremism, as incidents of antisemitic violence in Australia and Britain, and a California mosque shooting, highlight the growing concern.

From a California mosque shooting to instances of antisemitic violence in Australia and Britain, experts warn political polarisation and online extremism are fuelling a surge in faith-based hate crimes .

A parent carrying his child passes under yellow police tape cordoning the scene of a shooting at the Islamic Center in San Diego in California, US, May 18, 2026. The attack came amid growing concerns over rising anti-Muslim incidents in the United States. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said it received 8,658 complaints last year, up 7.4 per cent from 2024. The organisation said the figures point to a worsening climate of Islamophobia.

On Mar 12, a man rammed his truck into a Michigan synagogue while a preschool was in session. No staff or children were hurt, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said the attacker later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a Jewish group that tracks antisemitism, said assaults, harassment and vandalism in the US remain well above levels seen before the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza.

It's almost as if we have two eras: pre-Oct 7 and post-Oct 7, said the organisation's CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. In this new era, up 70 per cent from 2022, American Jews report feeling unsafe in the communities where they've lived for generations, even centuries. He added that 2025 was also one of the most violent years for Jewish Americans since the league began tracking such incidents in the late 1970s.

An ADL report released last October found that 55 per cent of Jewish Americans said they had experienced some form of antisemitism in the past year. Experts say the rise in antisemitic and anti-Muslim incidents in the US reflects a broader global pattern, with authorities across several Western countries reporting sharp increases in faith-based hate crimes. during a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach that left 15 people dead. In the aftermath, Australia launched a national inquiry into antisemitism.

The sharp spike in antisemitism that we've witnessed in Australia has been mirrored in other Western countries and seems clearly linked to events in the Middle East, said Virginia Bell, head of Australia's royal commission on antisemitism and social cohesion. Meanwhile, Islamophobia Register Australia found that anti-Muslim incidents reported to the organisation has jumped more than fivefold since October 2023.

British government data from 2025 showed Jewish communities faced the highest rate of hate crimes per person than any other faith, while offences against Muslims recorded the highest overall number of incidents, rising 19 per cent. Experts say the attacks may span different countries and communities, but many of the same forces are driving them - political polarisation, online extremism and divisive public rhetoric.

Nadia Aziz, a California-based civil rights attorney, said hate crimes in the US have been surging for more than a decade. Since 2015, we've had near record high reports of hate crimes, she said. If you look at the timing, that was around the time Donald Trump launched his first presidential campaign, we have also seen an increase in organised hate groups in the US being more active.

What the government can do is use their positions of power responsibly, to not spew hate, to use the bully pulpit in a way that brings communities together instead of dividing them, she said. Experts warn that deepening political and social divisions are increasingly turning online hostility into real-world violence. With conflicts abroad continuing to inflame tensions at home - whether in the US, Europe or Australia - many fear faith-based hate crimes will continue to escalate





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Faith-Based Hate Crimes Polarisation Online Extremism Antisemitic Violence Anti-Muslim Incidents

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AUKUS undersea drones development boosts regional security: Australia deputy PMGrowing threats to critical underwater infrastructure, such as telecommunications cables and energy pipelines, underscore the need for stronger maritime defence capabilities, Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles told CNA's Tan Qiuyi on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue.

Read more »

UK Blocks Two US-Based Political Commentators from Entering Country Ahead of SXSW London FestivalBritain's interior ministry has cancelled the Electronic Travel Authorisation of left-wing Israel critics Cenk Uygur and Hasan Piker, preventing them from attending the SXSW London festival. The decision, based on grounds that their presence may not be conducive to the public good, follows a series of attacks on the Jewish community and raises questions about free speech and foreign influence. Both commentators have faced controversy over past statements, including Piker's comment about 9/11. This move mirrors a recent ban on US rapper Kanye West over antisemitic remarks.

Read more »

Navigating Insurance, Money Mindsets, and Market Shifts: A Financial GuideThis comprehensive report explores key financial topics affecting Singaporeans today. It covers understanding and evaluating inherited life insurance policies, the psychological roots of financial behaviors, essential insurance policy details often overlooked, the causes and solutions for widespread financial anxiety across generations, and the evolving effectiveness of traditional safe-haven assets during market turbulence. Insights from industry experts provide practical advice for managing personal finances in a complex economic environment.

Read more »

Singapore's Lighthouses May Need to Be Relocated Due to DevelopmentMaritime experts say the scale of nearby developments makes some change likely for Singapore's lighthouses, particularly the Sultan Shoal Lighthouse.

Read more »