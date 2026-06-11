Explora Journeys Redefines Luxury Ocean Travel for a New Generation

Explora Journeys is attracting non-cruisers with a private yacht-like experience, culinary excellence, and wellness focus, marking a shift in luxury ocean travel.

Explora Journeys is redefining ocean travel by appealing to a new generation of discerning travelers who might have previously dismissed the idea of a cruise.

The luxury brand, part of the MSC Group, offers an experience akin to a private yacht with hotel-level amenities, expansive ocean views, and open-air spaces. The company positions its offerings as 'journeys' rather than 'cruises,' emphasizing a more meaningful and personalized approach to hospitality. This shift aligns with a broader industry trend where newer brands distance themselves from traditional cruise imagery of massive ships, crowded decks, and buffets.

Instead, they focus on culinary excellence, wellness, and spacious accommodations designed to evoke the elegance of a European estate at sea. The market for luxury ocean travel is booming, with projections indicating the industry could reach US$18.7 billion by 2033 and 41.9 million travelers by 2028, including 1.5 million opting for luxury experiences.

Explora Journeys stands out with its bespoke itineraries, such as the upcoming 2027-2028 season where Explora III will visit 47 maiden calls across Asia, including Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. The brand's success is evident as approximately 30 percent of its guests are new to ocean travel, signaling a change in perceptions.

A firsthand account aboard the Explora I in the Mediterranean highlights the generous suite spaces, featuring walk-in closets, heated floors in bathrooms, and private terraces with daybeds and dining tables. The ship also offers caviar for breakfast, Pilates and pickleball classes, and oceanfront suites for all guests, reinforcing its commitment to blending comfort with adventure.

According to luxury travel advisor Amy Siegal, the modern traveler no longer wants to choose between the two, and brands like Explora are meeting that demand by delivering both. Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys, notes that the richness of the experience is attracting new guests who might not have considered such travel before, anchored in the unique possibilities only the ocean can offer





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Luxury Cruises Ocean Travel Explora Journeys Private Yacht Experience Wellness Tourism Culinary Excellence MSC Group Mediterranean Cruise Asia Itineraries Modern Travelers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Katy Perry hails Justin Trudeau as 'love of my life' at couple's red carpet debutThe Firework singer was at the New York City premiere of her new concert film with the former Canadian prime minister on Jun 8.

Read more »

Football fever lands at Changi Airport with new film, free match screenings and fan activitiesThe new short film features a special cameo by local football legend Fandi Ahmad alongside players of Singapore's national team.

Read more »

Indonesian woman arrested for stealing luxury skincare at Changi AirportA 40-year-old Indonesian traveller was arrested at Changi Airport Terminal 3 after stealing two La Mer eye cream tubs worth 736 dollars from a duty-free shop.

Read more »

Surge in Million-Dollar HDB Resale Transactions for May 2026An analysis of the Singapore public housing market showing a rise in high-value resale transactions, with a focus on key districts and specific luxury HDB units.

Read more »