Explosion and fire aboard HMM Namu in the Strait of Hormuz

The South Korean bulk carrier HMM Namu experienced an explosion and fire in its engine-room area while anchored near the United Arab Emirates. The ship's operator HMM and South Korean government are investigating the cause, with the US government accusing Iran of firing at the vessel. South Korea has temporarily suspended a review of joining US escort operations.

The Panama-flagged bulk carrier HMM Namu suffered an explosion and fire in its engine-room area while anchored near the United Arab Emirates. South Korea 's government and the ship's operator HMM are investigating the cause of the incident.

The US government accused Iran of firing at the South Korean vessel, but Iran denied any involvement. South Korea has suspended a review of joining US escort operations, but is keeping all possibilities open. The Strait of Hormuz, where the incident occurred, carries a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas, making the incident sensitive for South Korea





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Explosions Fire HMM Namu Embargo (Information) US President Donald Trump Iran Strait Of Hormuz South Korea Oil Littoral Lpg

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