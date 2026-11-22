Libya's eastern government confirms an explosion aboard a Russian ship at Benghazi port caused injuries. The incident occurred November 22, 2026, during a resupply stop under maritime agreements.

Libya's eastern-based government announced on Sunday, November 22, 2026, that a preliminary investigation into an explosion at the Benghazi naval base pointed to a Russia n ship docked at the city's port as the origin of the incident. Authorities stated the vessel had arrived to refuel and resupply while en route back to Russia, operating under existing maritime cooperation agreements between the two nations.

Investigation Details and Casualty Reports

Medical sources reported that while no fatalities occurred, several individuals sustained injuries during the blast at the facility. Officials did not immediately disclose the exact number of injured parties or their nationalities, leaving the full scope of casualties unclear at this early stage of the inquiry. The eastern-based government emphasized that port infrastructure and naval base facilities, including warehouses, remained structurally safe following the event.

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Government Condemnation and Sovereignty Stance

Libyan officials strongly condemned the suspected attack, characterizing it as a direct violation of Libya's sovereignty and a significant threat to maritime safety standards in the region. The government declared it would pursue legal and diplomatic measures against any individuals found responsible for the explosion. A statement issued by the administration made it clear that Libyan ports, territory, and territorial waters would not be utilized as arenas for settling scores or exporting international conflicts.

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Diplomatic Silence and Operational Status

As of the announcement on November 22, 2026, Russian authorities had not provided any immediate reaction regarding the incident, and no group had claimed responsibility for the suspected attack. Despite the security breach, the eastern-based government stated that normal operations at the Benghazi port would resume once the fire was fully brought under control and the site was secured. The investigation remains active as authorities work to determine the precise cause and potential actors behind the blast.