Explosions Hit Southern Iran as Strait of Hormuz Shipping Attacks Continue

Explosions in southern Iran and ship strikes near the Strait of Hormuz threaten Gulf energy exports while Qatar mediates US and Iran peace talks.

Iran ian media suggested that explosions heard across southern Iran on Saturday evening, November 7, were linked to Iran ian military activity rather than US strikes. The blasts came as both Iran and the United States reported that commercial shipping had been hit in or near the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy exports.

Iran's state television said officials had not confirmed any missile strikes on Iranian territory after blasts were heard in several areas, including Qeshm Island in the strait. The explosions were reported on Saturday evening, and the broadcaster said they might be related to Iranian military activity in the waterway.

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Ship Strikes in the Strait of Hormuz Disrupt Energy Exports

Attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are restricting exports of energy and other commodities that are vital to the world economy. Both Iran and the United States have continued strikes on ships in the waterway.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Navy said two oil tankers caught fire after hitting mines while attempting to pass through an 'unauthorized route' in the Strait of Hormuz. A third tanker also suffered an explosion and caught fire, the semi-official Fars news agency reported later.

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The United States Military said on Saturday evening that its air force had fired at the stern of a commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman, disabling it as it tried to get through the US blockade. US forces began blockading movements to and from Iranian ports in April.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, known as UKMTO, said a bulk carrier and military forces were involved in an incident in the Gulf of Oman, about 18 nautical miles east of the United Arab Emirates city of Khor Fakkan. The damage was unknown, and it was unclear whether the incident was related to the reported US attack.

Iran and US Accounts of the Qeshm Island Strike Differ

Tasnim news agency reported that two missiles had struck Qeshm Island, but no official information on possible damage has been released. Neither Iran nor the United States has commented on that report.

Washington said on November 2 that it had struck Qeshm Island in a limited defensive measure against Iranians using surface-to-air missiles against US assets. Since the United States and Israel began attacks on Iran in February, Tehran has sought the upper hand by hitting vessels in the Strait of Hormuz to block Gulf energy exports.

President Donald Trump had hinted at renewing major attacks on Iran after last week's US midterm elections. However, there has been no sign of a large-scale US military operation, and Iran has said it would respond to such an operation by striking US and Israeli targets.

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Diplomacy, Sanctions and the Wider Regional Conflict

Qatar, which has been mediating talks to end the conflict, denied on Saturday reports that the United States and Iran had failed to reach a deal. The Qatari prime minister affirmed that both sides were continuing to work toward an agreement.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday that Iran had submitted a nuclear proposal to Washington through Qatar, and that the United States was reviewing it. The official said discussions would depend on Washington first meeting Tehran's seven demands, which include sanctions relief, access to frozen assets and war reparations. Washington insists that nuclear issues must feature in initial talks.

On Saturday, the United States military said it was launching a task force to crack down on the movement of advanced weapons and other sanctioned material to Iran via its land borders and the Caspian Sea. The measure is part of economic steps aimed at pressuring Tehran. The Revolutionary Guards dismissed the plan as 'wordplay', saying it would not work because Tehran had made preparations and communicated closely with its neighbours.

A conflict between Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen and Saudi Arabia has escalated this month, enlarging the wider Middle East war. On Sunday, Saudi Arabia's energy ministry said an administrative building belonging to Saudi Aramco in Riyadh was damaged by falling debris after an attempted attack. No injuries or fatalities were reported.