An accidental explosion at a mining depot in Kunar province killed 10 pupils and injured 110 on November 28, prompting a negligence investigation by authorities.

Tragedy struck Asadabad on November 28 when an accidental explosion near a school killed at least 10 pupils and injured 110 other people, the majority of whom were children. The incident occurred at an explosives depot belonging to a local mining company situated close to Shagai Middle School in the capital of Kunar province.

Accident Details and Immediate Response

Authorities confirmed that the blast happened around 10:00 AM while explosives were being prepared for mining and rock blasting operations. Hamdullah Fitrat, the deputy government spokesman, stated that early examinations indicated the disaster was the result of negligence and carelessness at the depot. Sami-ul-Haq Haq Bayan, head of the Kunar province information and culture department, verified that the facility was used for industrial blasting purposes.

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Witness Accounts and Casualty Update

Abdul Mateen Qani, an Interior Ministry spokesman, provided updated casualty figures, confirming the death of at least ten students among the 110 injured. Latifullah, a school employee, described the chaos as screams erupted from the house where the explosives were stored. He reported that people scattered in every direction and that wounded children were found lying on the ground immediately following the blast.

Hospital Treatment and Family Reactions

Initially, seven bodies were received at the local hospital in Asadabad, but the death toll rose as medical staff treated more victims. An AFP journalist observed injured children aged between eight and 15 years old lying in hospital beds during the aftermath. Abdullah, the father of an injured pupil, shared that his son and his cousins had been trapped beneath a collapsed roof but were subsequently taken to the hospital and are recovering.

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Official Investigation Findings

The preliminary investigation led by the Interior Ministry points directly to safety failures at the mining company's depot. Hamdullah Fitrat emphasized that the term negligence was used to describe the actions or lack thereof that led to the detonation. The proximity of the explosives storage to the educational institution has raised serious concerns regarding safety regulations and enforcement in the region.

Impact on Community and Future Steps

The incident has caused widespread panic and grief in Asadabad, with many families rushing to the hospital to check on their children. The injuries range from minor to severe, with most victims being school-aged children. Local authorities are continuing to monitor the situation as the full scope of the investigation unfolds and medical care is provided to the survivors.