F1 Exhibition Lands in Singapore for Asia Debut

The F1 Exhibition is making its Asia debut in Singapore on July 23, offering fans a journey through Formula 1's 76-year history with exclusive contributions from teams, drivers, and experts. The exhibition features immersive rooms, rare artifacts, and iconic race cars, including the 2011 Red Bull RB7 and the 2003 Bar Honda 005.

The F1 Exhibition is landing in Singapore for its Asia debut on July 23, following successful runs in cities including Madrid, Vienna, Toronto, Buenos Aires, London, Amsterdam, and Melbourne.

The exhibition will showcase the past, present, and future of Formula 1 with immersive rooms, including Once Upon A Time in Formula 1, Revolution By Design, Survival, and The Pit Wall. Singapore is the perfect backdrop for this immersive experience, offering fans a compelling way to explore the sport's history, innovation, and excitement beyond the track.

The exhibition features rare artifacts, iconic race suits, helmets, and interactive installations, including legendary F1 cars such as the 2011 Red Bull RB7 and the 2003 Bar Honda 005. Ticket prices start from $49 for adults and $29 for children, and pre-sale will open on June 17 at 9am. The F1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026 will run from Oct 9 to Oct 11





asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Formula 1 F1 Exhibition Singapore Gardens By The Bay Asia Debut Immersive Rooms Rare Artifacts Iconic Race Cars Legendary F1 Cars Ticket Prices Pre-Sale General Public Tickets

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore Airlines and Southwest Airlines Launch Single-Ticket Interline PartnershipSingapore Airlines and Southwest Airlines have formed an interline partnership, enabling travelers to book a single ticket for journeys between Singapore and the United States with connections to nearly 120 U.S. cities via Southwest's network. The agreement includes seamless baggage handling and a single check-in process, enhancing convenience for international passengers.

Read more »

Singapore to Commence Free Trade Talks with East African Community During President Tharman's Tanzania VisitPresident Tharman Shanmugaratnam announced the start of negotiations for a historic free trade agreement between Singapore and the eight‑member East African Community, alongside new cooperation accords on carbon markets, double taxation and capacity building.

Read more »

Singapore's Population Strategy Focuses on Stability and Family Support, Says PM WongPrime Minister Lawrence Wong stated that Singapore is not revising its population target upward, remains far from the 6.9 million upper limit, and is prioritizing stability and family-friendly policies amid low fertility rates.

Read more »

Singapore Teachers Overcome Challenges in Overseas PostingsApproximately 30 Singapore Ministry of Education teachers, out of 33,000, are posted overseas to schools like the Singapore International School in Hong Kong and Singapore Armed Forces locations. They share experiences of overcoming cultural differences, language barriers, and homesickness while contributing to the continuity of education for Singaporean students abroad. The postings, lasting typically three years for teachers, provide professional development and ensure smooth reintegration of students returning to Singapore.

Read more »