FAA Ground Stop Caused by L3Harris Router Installation Error

US air travel faces prolonged recovery after an FAA-contracted L3Harris router installation error triggered a historic nationwide flight grounding on November 13, 2026.

US aviation operations suffered a historic collapse on November 13, 2026, following a nationwide ground stop ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed that the critical infrastructure failure originated from an equipment installation performed by FAA contractor L3Harris. The incident marked the most severe disruption to American air travel since the September 11, 2001 attacks, grounding nearly all departing flights for almost five hours.

L3Harris Router Installation Failure Details

The root cause of the system-wide paralysis was identified as a faulty router installed at a remote facility by L3Harris. Secretary Duffy stated on Saturday that investigators are currently determining whether the fault stemmed from user error, installer error, or a defective hardware component. The contractor has acknowledged the severity of the situation and pledged full support to the Federal Aviation Administration during the ongoing investigation into the technical failure.

Also read FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Communications Outage Halts US Flights

Technical instability began on Friday afternoon when air traffic control centers experienced severe disruptions in radar and communications systems. Duffy explained that the malfunction generated over 1,000 erroneous connection attempts every four to five seconds. This excessive network traffic compromised communication with aircraft and caused significant disruptions to radar operations, forcing the agency to halt departures to ensure safety.

FAA Leadership and Government Response

Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Bryan Bedford predicted that airline operations would not return to normal schedules until late Sunday, November 15, 2026. Bedford issued a formal apology for the massive disruption and affirmed that the aviation system remains stable despite the chaos. The White House convened an emergency meeting in the Situation Room on Friday to assess whether the incident was a cyberattack, though officials quickly traced the issue to the contractor's equipment.

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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy described the event as an emergency and called for US$50 billion in funding to upgrade aging air traffic control systems. This request exceeds his previous appropriation demand of US$30 billion, highlighting the urgent need to address systemic vulnerabilities. House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed support for approving additional funding for air traffic control infrastructure within the current fiscal year.

Impact on Airlines and Passenger Disruption

The immediate impact on passengers and carriers was severe, with airlines canceling more than 5,300 flights and delaying almost 6,300 others by 4:15 pm ET on Saturday. These figures followed approximately 9,200 cancellations and 7,500 delays on Friday. Major carriers including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and American Airlines each canceled roughly 25 percent of their scheduled flights, while JetBlue also implemented significant cancellations.

Airlines have issued travel waivers allowing passengers to rebook flights for later dates without additional costs. However, tens of thousands of travelers remained stranded in airports as crews and personnel scrambled to resume operations. The disruption exposed long-standing issues within the US air traffic control system, which suffers from aging technology, equipment failures, and a shortage of several thousand controllers.

Political Fallout and Funding Accountability

Democratic lawmakers have pledged to hold the administration accountable for the chaos. Representatives Rick Larsen and Andre Carson, who are slated to chair key transportation committees in 2027, criticized the slow deployment of previous funds. They noted that since receiving US$12.5 billion last year, the Transportation Department awarded US$4.3 billion in contracts but spent only US$1 billion, suggesting bureaucratic inefficiencies contributed to the systemic fragility.