FAA Ground Stop Traced to L3Harris Router Failure

The FAA attributes the historic November 2026 ground stop to a faulty router installed by contractor L3Harris. Airline schedules remain disrupted as the agency investigates technical faults. Read full details on the impact.

The Federal Aviation Administration has identified the root cause of the massive nationwide air travel disruption as a faulty router installed by contractor L3Harris. This technical failure triggered a historic ground stop that halted nearly all departing flights in the United States on Friday, marking the most significant interruption to the nation's aviation system since the attacks of September 11, 2001.

The incident caused cascading delays and cancellations that continued well into the following days, stranding tens of thousands of passengers across the country.

Router Installation Caused System Instability

Also read FAA Lifts Nationwide Ground Stop After Communications Outage Halts US Flights

The trouble began on Friday afternoon when air traffic control centers experienced severe instability in their radar and communications systems. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy explained that the network was hit with over one thousand connection attempts every four to five seconds. This massive influx of data overwhelmed the systems, causing disruptions with radar operations and breaking communication links with airplanes during their cruise portions of flight.

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop that lasted for almost five hours. Federal agencies initially scrambled to determine if the incident was a malicious cyberattack. The White House convened an emergency meeting in the Situation Room on Friday to assess the threat level. Officials quickly traced the issue back to L3Harris' installation of at least one new router at a remote facility, ruling out external interference.

Official Statements and Corporate Response

Federal Aviation Administration head Bryan Bedford predicted on Saturday that US air travel would not return to normal schedules until late Sunday, November 15. He apologized for the disruption and assured the public that the system remains stable as operations gradually recover. Bedford also mentioned that Boeing 737 MAX software glitches pose no safety issue, a separate matter not linked to the ground stop.

Secretary Duffy told reporters at a news conference that investigators are determining whether the fault stemmed from user error or installer error by L3Harris. He stated that the team is still working to determine if they had incompetence or if the contractor installed a faulty router. L3Harris said it took the issue seriously and is supporting the FAA in its investigation. The company's shares traded down about 4 percent after hours on Friday.

Impact on Passengers and Airline Operations

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The immediate aftermath of the ground stop was chaotic for travelers. As of 4:15 pm ET on Saturday, airlines had cancelled more than 5,300 US flights and delayed almost 6,300. This followed a staggering 9,200 flights cancelled and 7,500 delayed on Friday. Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and American Airlines each cancelled about 25 percent of their flights on Saturday. JetBlue also cancelled flights, contributing to the widespread disruption.

Airlines issued travel waivers allowing passengers to rebook flights for later dates without cost. Despite the FAA lifting the ground stop on Friday evening, the disruption for passengers was far from over. Tens of thousands of people remained stranded in airports while airlines tried to get flight crews and other personnel in position to resume flights. The longest nationwide halt to air travel since 2001 remains one of the single worst US travel days ever.

Political Reactions and Funding Debates

The incident has intensified debates over funding for the aging US air traffic control system. Secretary Duffy called on Friday for US$50 billion in funding to upgrade systems, an increase from his earlier request of US$30 billion. He described the situation as an emergency. House Speaker Mike Johnson stated on Saturday that he supports approving more funding for air traffic this year.

Johnson's Republicans control Congress until next year, when Democrats will take over following their gains in the November 3 midterm elections. US Representatives Rick Larsen and Andre Carson, Democrats slated to chair key transportation committees next year, released a joint statement on Saturday. They pledged to hold the administration accountable to ensure the chaos does not happen again.

Larsen and Carson noted that since receiving US$12.5 billion last year, the Transportation Department has awarded contracts worth US$4.3 billion but only spent US$1 billion. The FAA is conducting additional testing with L3Harris to see if there are any additional risks. The agency faces long-term challenges including a shortage of several thousand controllers and equipment problems that this event has highlighted.