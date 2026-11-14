FAA Issues Nationwide Ground Stop Over Air Traffic Control Communications Problem

The FAA issued a rare nationwide ground stop for all departing flights on Nov 13 after a communications problem affected air traffic control towers and centers. The order came a day after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy asked Congress for US$30.1 billion to modernize the air traffic control system.

The US Federal Aviation Administration issued a rare nationwide ground stop for all departing flights on Friday, Nov 13, citing a communications problem affecting air traffic control towers.

The order caused immediate confusion for travellers across the country. The FAA said it issued a nationwide ground stop for all US airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. The agency added that FAA technicians are investigating the issue. The FAA issued the national ground stop due to extraordinary circumstance and reasons for safety.

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All departing traffic should remain groundstopped until further notice, the agency said. International flights will be managed on a case-by-case basis. Shortly before the nationwide announcement, the FAA halted traffic in Chicago due to air traffic control communications issues. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Nationwide Ground Stop Rarest Since 2001

The FAA has announced similar orders in recent years on individual airlines due to communications issues, usually lasting a couple of hours or less. Systemwide groundings nationwide are far less common. Nov 13 was the second nationwide ground stop of all departures since the Sept 11, 2001, attacks. The other happened in January 2023, when the FAA paused all domestic departures for less than two hours due to problems with the Notice to Air Missions system.

The NOTAM system provides information to pilots about hazards, changes to airport facilities and information that can affect flights. That outage lasted just under two hours and was thought at the time to be the first nationwide grounding since 9/11. Friday's FAA order came a day after US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy formally asked Congress for US$30.1 billion in funds to upgrade and modernise the US Air Traffic Control System.

The FAA and White House asked Congress for another US$30.1 billion to address other issues. This investment is critical to complete the modernisation of our national airspace, delivering a resilient telecommunications backbone for air traffic controllers, modern hardware and software, state-of-the-art control towers, and world-class airport infrastructure, Duffy and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought wrote in a letter to lawmakers.

Passengers Face Travel Disruption Holiday

At Las Vegas airport, the Southwest Airlines check-in desk told passengers there would be no flights taking off for 24 hours. The ground stop left travellers uncertain about their plans as the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel period approaches.