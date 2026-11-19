The FAA and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy plan to reveal findings on the L3Harris router failure that grounded 18,000 flights and disrupted 1 million passengers nationwide this week.

The US Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Thursday that officials expect to identify the specific technical root cause of the massive router outage this week. The failure, which triggered a nationwide ground stop on Friday, resulted in the cancellation of more than 18,000 flights and disrupted the travel of approximately 1 million passengers across the United States.

Identifying the Router Failure Trigger

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford declined to disclose the specific technical details of the findings during his remarks but stated that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy would brief the public on the results. Duffy has previously identified that a Juniper router installed by L3Harris Technologies in a remote Arkansas facility was the primary trigger for the nearly five-hour ground stop. This event marks the most extensive nationwide aviation shutdown in the United States since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

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Outdated FTI Network Needs Replacement

Bedford emphasized that the Federal Telecommunications Infrastructure network, which L3Harris has operated since 2002, is in desperate need of replacement. He described the current system as a patchwork of archaic federal telephone technology that the government must abandon as quickly as possible while strictly maintaining aviation safety standards. The administrator argued that relying on such outdated infrastructure creates unacceptable risks for the national air travel system.

Stakeholder Positions on Incident Response

Transportation Secretary Duffy stated on Wednesday that the team monitoring the network failed to identify the incident quickly enough, calling the monitoring staff critical to future safety. He noted that the installation of 68 prior routers manufactured by Hewlett Packard Enterprise-owned Juniper Networks had not previously led to any operational problems. However, the FAA has immediately paused all further installations of Juniper routers while testing continues at an L3Harris laboratory in Florida with FAA, Cisco, and the FBI personnel present on site.

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Impact on Air Traffic Control Funding

In the wake of the disruption, Duffy has asked Congress to quickly approve an additional $50 billion to complete massive upgrades to the aging US air traffic control system and airports. This request follows a previous legislative approval of $12.5 billion from lawmakers last year, which was deemed insufficient to address the full scope of infrastructure modernization. Some lawmakers are currently supporting a smaller, more targeted amount of money focused specifically on immediate safety upgrades rather than broad systemic overhaul.

Next Steps for Network Security

The ongoing investigations and the pause on new router installations signal a significant shift in how the FAA manages its critical telecommunications infrastructure. The collaboration between the FAA, L3Harris Technologies, Cisco, and the FBI in Florida is expected to provide the final technical analysis needed to prevent similar widespread disruptions. As the agency moves toward replacing the FTI network, the focus remains on balancing rapid modernization with the rigorous safety requirements of national air travel.