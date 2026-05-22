FairPrice Durian Flash Sale: Shoppers Snatched Up $1.95 Durians at Bedok North Block 212 Outlet

FairPrice's durian flash sale kicked off at its Bedok North Block 212 outlet on May 22, with shoppers snapping up the $1.95 durians offered by the supermarket. Approximately 600 durians were sold out an hour after the sale kicked off, and the flash sale will continue over this weekend before the next leg begins at FairPrice Kang Kar Mall and FairPrice Elias Mall Atrium.

FairPrice's durian flash sale kicked off at its Bedok North Block 212 outlet on May 22. Singaporeans have a good nose for good deals - mention a durian flash sale and they'll be there.

Shoppers snapped up the $1.95 durians offered by FairPrice at its Bedok North Block 212 outlet on Friday morning. Approximately 600 durians were sold out an hour after the sale kicked off at 8.50am, 8World reported. Photos shared by Irene Chua in Facebook Group FairPrice Super Savers show a long queue outside the supermarket outlet.

The first person in the queue, who declined to share his name, told 8World that he arrived at the supermarket at 7.15am, and also plans to attend the sale happening at FairPrice Elias Mall Atrium next month. Another shopper surnamed Huang said: 'This is the second year I've bought durians during the flash sale. I find the price and quality of the durians satisfactory.

' At the event, each customer is allowed to purchase a maximum of two durians, limited to the first 300 customers. The flash sale at the Bedok North outlet will continue over this weekend, before the next leg begins at FairPrice Kang Kar Mall from May 29 to May 31, and at FairPrice Elias Mall Atrium from June 5 to June 7.

From June 19, the supermarket chain will also run an $85 all-you-can-eat durian buffet at selected FairPrice Xtra outlets with premium varieties such as Mao Shan Wang, D24 and Black Thorn included





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Fairprice Durian Flash Sale Bedok North Block 212 Outlet $1.95 Durians Shoppers Durian Flash Sale Fairprice Kang Kar Mall Fairprice Elias Mall Atrium June 19 All-You-Can-Eat Durian Buffet

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