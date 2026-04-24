FairPrice Expands Price Freeze to Over 300 Staples to Ease Cost of Living

FairPrice Group announces an expansion of its price freeze initiative, now covering over 300 essential items from April 23 to May 31, to help Singaporeans cope with rising costs and supply chain disruptions. Additional support measures include waived delivery fees for lower-income households and doubled discounts for CHAS cardholders.

Singapore an supermarket giant FairPrice is significantly bolstering its efforts to mitigate the rising cost of living for its customers, announcing a substantial expansion of its price freeze initiative.

Originally covering 100 essential items, the program will now encompass over 300 everyday staples, offering a crucial lifeline to households grappling with financial pressures exacerbated by global supply chain disruptions, particularly those stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. This expanded price freeze will be in effect from April 23rd to May 31st, providing a period of stability in grocery costs during a time of considerable economic uncertainty.

The move demonstrates FairPrice’s dedication to supporting the Singaporean community and ensuring access to affordable necessities. The success of this expanded initiative hinges on the collaborative efforts of more than 30 suppliers who have partnered with FairPrice Group (FPG) to stabilize costs. This widespread support from key industry players underscores a shared commitment to alleviating the financial burden on consumers. The extended list of frozen-price items includes a diverse range of popular and frequently purchased products, spanning various categories.

Consumers can expect to find familiar brands like Nestlé cereals and coffee mixes, Kang Kang packaged noodles from TSK Foods, a wide selection of Lee Kum Kee sauces and condiments, essential oral hygiene products from Colgate, and popular hair care solutions from Head & Shoulders, all at their current prices. Rajat Jain, Managing Director of Nestlé Singapore, emphasized the company’s dedication to affordability, stating that participation in the price freeze initiative reinforces their commitment to providing quality nutrition at accessible prices, directly addressing cost-of-living concerns for Singaporean families.

This collaborative approach highlights a proactive response to the challenging economic climate and a unified effort to protect consumers. Beyond the expanded price freeze, FairPrice Group is further enhancing its support for vulnerable households. Building upon previously announced measures, including doubled discounts for Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Blue and Orange cardholders, FPG will now waive online and delivery service fees for lower-income families.

This crucial benefit will be available to CHAS Blue cardholders until May 28th and to CHAS Orange cardholders until May 29th, making online grocery shopping more accessible and affordable. The system is designed for seamless application of eligible discounts – including weekly senior discounts and CHAS benefits – automatically at checkout once a customer’s details are verified through the MyInfo platform.

Leroy Seow, Managing Director (Products) at FPG, articulated the group’s unwavering commitment to supporting households navigating ongoing economic pressures, acknowledging the strain on grocery budgets. He stated that the significant expansion of the price freeze is a direct response to these challenges, reinforcing their dedication to helping Singaporeans maximize their purchasing power during this period of volatility.

This comprehensive package of support measures demonstrates FairPrice’s holistic approach to addressing the cost-of-living crisis and ensuring that essential goods remain within reach for all Singaporeans





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Fairprice Price Freeze Cost Of Living Singapore CHAS Grocery Supply Chain

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