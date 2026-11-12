FairPrice Group Launches 44th Share-A-Textbook Drive for Singapore Students

FairPrice Group invites donations of pre-loved textbooks from November 14 to 28 to support underprivileged students in Singapore for the upcoming school year.

FairPrice Group has officially launched its 44th Share-A-Textbook donation drive, a major community initiative designed to support underprivileged students across Singapore. The campaign runs from November 14 to November 28, allowing residents to drop off pre-loved educational materials at designated locations islandwide.

Donation Timeline And Collection Points

The FairPrice Group is accepting pre-loved textbooks at eight FairPrice Xtra hypermarkets and the Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre during the specified two-week window. These collection points include outlets at Ang Mo Kio Hub, Hougang 1, VivoCity, Changi Business Park, NEX, Parkway Parade, JEM, and Jurong Point. The Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre in Yishun serves as both a drop-off location and the primary hub for subsequent processing and distribution activities.

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Participants must ensure that the textbooks they donate are approved by the Ministry of Education. This specific requirement ensures that the materials collected are directly relevant to the current national curriculum and useful for the incoming school year. The initiative aims to provide essential educational resources to families who may otherwise struggle to afford new textbooks.

Volunteer Effort And Sorting Operations

From November 28 to December 3, more than one thousand volunteers will dedicate their time to sorting the collected textbooks. This massive logistical effort involves personnel from FairPrice Group, NTUC, partner schools, partner organizations, and the general public. The volunteer workforce includes students, parents, and long-term contributors who have been involved in the initiative for over a decade.

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The sorting process is critical to ensuring that only appropriate and usable materials are distributed. This rigorous quality control helps maintain the value of the donations and ensures that the textbooks reach students in good condition. The collaborative nature of this effort highlights the strong partnership between the FairPrice Foundation, NTUC, and the broader community in supporting educational equity.

Historical Impact And Scale Of The Initiative

Since its original launch in 1982, the Share-A-Textbook scheme has established itself as Singapore's largest textbook donation drive. Over the decades, the initiative has successfully provided more than seven million textbooks to nearly 300,000 students. This long-standing commitment demonstrates a sustained dedication to reducing educational barriers for vulnerable students and families.

The FairPrice Group stated that the initiative has grown to become a flagship program supporting beneficiaries from schools, community organizations, and the public. By facilitating access to basic educational resources, the drive plays a vital role in ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder a student's academic potential. The historical data underscores the massive scale of impact achieved through consistent community participation over forty-four editions.

Public Collection And Future Distributions

The public is invited to collect the sorted, pre-loved textbooks at the Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre on December 4 and December 5. The distribution window operates from 9am to 7pm on both days. To ensure orderly access, the last admission into the centre will be at 6pm on both dates.

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This distribution event is the culmination of the donation and sorting phases, directly connecting the resources to those in need. The FairPrice Foundation has organized this event as part of a broader strategy to ensure daily essentials, including educational materials, remain accessible to all residents in Singapore. Participants should plan their visit within the specified timeframe to successfully receive textbooks for the new school year.