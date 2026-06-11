FairPrice Offers $6 Return Vouchers for CDC Supermarket Vouchers

Shoppers at FairPrice outlets can receive a $6 voucher for every $60 of CDC supermarket vouchers spent between June 11 to June 17. The offer will apply to all customers who spend $60 of CDC or SG60 supermarket vouchers at any FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, or FairPrice Xtra outlet in a single receipt. Return vouchers will be valid for use at all FairPrice supermarkets with no minimum spend from the next day of issuance till July 31, 2026. This is the third round of FPG's return vouchers, and comes after the latest tranche of CDC vouchers was announced on the same day. Apart from the return voucher scheme, FPG also announced a price freeze on over 500 daily essentials from June 1 till the end of August to help alleviate the rising cost of living for Singaporeans.

Shoppers at FairPrice outlets can receive a $6 voucher for every $60 of CDC supermarket vouchers spent between June 11 to June 17. The offer will apply to all customers who spend $60 of CDC or SG60 supermarket vouchers at any FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, or FairPrice Xtra outlet in a single receipt.

Return vouchers will be valid for use at all FairPrice supermarkets with no minimum spend from the next day of issuance till July 31, 2026. This is the third round of FPG's return vouchers, and comes after the latest tranche of CDC vouchers was announced on the same day.

Apart from the return voucher scheme, FPG also announced a price freeze on over 500 daily essentials from June 1 till the end of August to help alleviate the rising cost of living for Singaporeans





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Fairprice CDC Supermarket Vouchers Return Vouchers Price Freeze Daily Essentials

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