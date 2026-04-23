FairPrice to Roll Out Smart Shopping Trolleys to Nearly 50 Outlets by End-2026

FairPrice will expand its smart shopping trolley program, reducing checkout times and enhancing the shopping experience with AI-powered features and digital innovations across nearly 50 outlets by the end of 2026.

FairPrice, Singapore’s leading supermarket chain, is significantly expanding its deployment of smart shopping trolleys across its outlets, aiming to revolutionize the grocery shopping experience for customers nationwide.

Following a successful trial period, the company announced plans to introduce these innovative carts to nearly 50 stores by the end of 2026. The rollout, which will see over 1,300 smart trolleys implemented in 48 FairPrice Xtra and Finest locations, is a key component of the ‘Store of Tomorrow’ (SOT) program, a collaborative effort with Google Cloud.

These aren’t your average shopping carts; they are equipped with built-in displays and are seamlessly integrated with the FairPrice Group app, offering a suite of features designed to streamline and personalize the shopping journey. Customers can utilize the in-cart displays for easy navigation through the aisles, receive tailored promotions based on the items already in their basket, and most importantly, scan and pay for their purchases directly from the trolley, eliminating the need for traditional checkout queues.

The initial trial at FairPrice Punggol Coast Mall, beginning in August 2025, demonstrated a remarkable reduction in checkout times, slashing wait times from several minutes to an average of just 36 seconds. This efficiency gain alone highlights the potential of the smart trolley technology to significantly improve customer satisfaction and operational efficiency. The ‘Store of Tomorrow’ program extends far beyond just smart trolleys, encompassing a broader range of digital innovations aimed at enhancing both the customer and employee experience.

A crucial element of this program is the integration of Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform, powering an AI assistant within the smart trolleys. This AI assistant can respond to customer queries, such as providing recommendations for ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook meals based on specific dish requests. This feature adds a layer of convenience and personalization, transforming the shopping trip into a more interactive and helpful experience.

Furthermore, FairPrice is implementing digital price cards, also leveraging Google Cloud’s Gemini, to provide shoppers with clear, real-time pricing and promotional information. This eliminates the need for traditional printed price cards, resulting in significant cost savings and reduced administrative burden. The company projects annual savings of S$138,000 (approximately US$108,000) and 15,000 man-hours previously dedicated to printing and replacing physical price tags.

Another innovation, ShopBeyond, bridges the gap between physical displays and FairPrice’s online catalogue, allowing customers to make purchases and schedule deliveries directly from in-store displays. This hybrid retail approach combines the convenience of online shopping with the tactile experience of browsing in a physical store. FairPrice’s commitment to digital transformation also extends to its internal operations.

The company is rolling out the Grocer Genie app for its supermarket employees, providing intelligent task management and AI-powered analysis of key performance indicators, including sales, inventory levels, and customer satisfaction. This empowers employees with data-driven insights to optimize store operations and improve service quality. To further simplify the customer experience, FairPrice integrated Singpass’ MyInfo service into its FairPrice Group app in May 2025.

This integration allows eligible shoppers to automatically apply daily discount schemes by verifying their information once through MyInfo, eliminating the need for manual application processes. Vipul Chawla, CEO of FairPrice Group, emphasized the company’s vision to ‘reimagine the shopping experience’ and ‘remove the friction from their weekly grocery runs. ’ He highlighted the program’s aim to make everyday life a little better for all in Singapore through personalized offers, in-store navigation, and the seamless integration of physical and online shopping.

The expansion of the ‘Store of Tomorrow’ program underscores FairPrice’s dedication to innovation and its commitment to providing a superior shopping experience for its customers, solidifying its position as a leader in the retail industry





ChannelNewsAsia / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Fairprice Smart Trolleys Retail Technology AI Google Cloud

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The H Moser & Cie x Reebok Streamliner Pump: A Fusion of Horological Precision and Iconic Street CultureDiscover the H Moser & Cie x Reebok Streamliner Pump, a bold timepiece unveiled at Watches and Wonders 2026 that integrates the legendary Reebok Pump mechanism into a high-performance, forged quartz fibre watch.

Read more »

Van Cleef & Arpels turns to the stars at Watches and Wonders 2026Two creations showcase Van Cleef & Arpels’ long-standing poetic approach to time, drawing inspiration from the night sky and the art of travel.

Read more »

Longchamp Unveils the Looong: A New Icon of Parisian Ease for Summer 2026Longchamp introduces the Looong bag, a horizontal shoulder accessory inspired by Parisian street style, currently featured at an immersive pop-up boutique in Singapore's Raffles City.

Read more »

Latest COE results 2026: Cat A crosses $120,000 for first time since October 2025; Cat B rises by $1Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums continue to rise in the second bidding exercise of April 2026.Category A rose 4.25 per cent this round to close at $123,010 - the first time it's crossed the $120,000 mark since October 2025. Category B, meant for larger cars, however, only rose by $1 since the last round of bidding. Since $1 is the...

Read more »

Andie Chen extends record for most Star Awards nominations without a win: 'Why do I find that tragically funny?'Andie Chen has extended his record for the most Star Awards nominations without a win.The local actor, who turns 41 in June, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his 2025 drama Fixing Fate, as well as Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes at Star Awards 2026 held on April 19.He went home empty-handed, marking his 11th Star Awards defeat...

Read more »

The 9 hottest sneaker collaborations of 2026: Nike, Adidas, Asics, Onitsuka Tiger and moreFashion and sports come together for some of the most aesthetic footwear combinations yet again – here are the exciting pair-ups to snap up in 2026.

Read more »