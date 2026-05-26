Faishal Ibrahim Calls on Muslim Community to Continue Caring for One Another

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim has called on the Muslim community in Singapore to continue caring for one another as they move forward together. In his Hari Raya Haji message, Assoc Prof Faishal emphasized the importance of carrying out responsibilities with integrity, giving with graciousness, and serving with sincerity.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim called on the Muslim community in Singapore to continue caring for one another as they move forward together.

In his Hari Raya Haji message, Assoc Prof Faishal emphasized the importance of carrying out responsibilities with integrity, giving with graciousness, and serving with sincerity. He also noted the spirit of care and togetherness is in place in Singapore, as mosques and qaryah groups prepare additional prayer spaces for more families to perform their prayers. Assoc Prof Faishal thanked those who have registered to perform the korban ritual, mosque partners and community members for their patience, understanding and solidarity.

However, he noted that korban arrangements at several mosques have been disrupted due to a lack of livestock export permit from Australian authorities. Assoc Prof Faishal expressed his gratitude to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, mosques, volunteers and partners who have worked hard to support pilgrims overseas and the Muslim community back home. He emphasized that by doing so, the community is not only uplifting individual lives but also strengthening the bonds that hold the community and society together.

The Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs also provided an update on Singaporean pilgrims at the haj, saying they are safe and in good spirits. He noted that the experience of the pilgrims is a reminder of the importance of caring for one another and continuing to move forward together as one community. The spirit of Aidiladha lives in the way the community carries themselves through challenges with calm, understanding, and commitment to stand by one another as one community.

Assoc Prof Faishal's message is a call to action for the Muslim community in Singapore to continue caring for one another and to move forward together with one heart and one purpose. He encouraged the community to strengthen the bonds that hold the community and society together by carrying out their responsibilities with integrity, giving with graciousness, and serving with sincerity.

The Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs' message is a reminder that the spirit of Aidiladha is not just about the sacred act of sacrifice but also about the way the community carries themselves through challenges with calm, understanding, and commitment to stand by one another as one community. He expressed his hope that the Hari Raya Haji celebration will renew the sense of purpose and remind the community to continue caring for one another as they move forward together





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Faishal Ibrahim Hari Raya Haji Muslim Affairs Singapore Korban Ritual Korban Arrangements

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