Investigations have concluded that the allegations against South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun were partially based on AI-fabricated material spread by journalist-turned-YouTuber Kim Se-eui. The allegations were discovered to be false, according to local police.

According to local South Korean media, investigations have concluded that the allegations were partially based on AI-fabricated material that were spread by journalist-turned-YouTuber Kim Se-eui.

Allegations that the South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun was in an illicit relationship with the late actress Kim Sae-ron were discovered to be false, according to local police. Police in South Korea have concluded that evidence used to accuse actor Kim Soo-hyun of dating the late actress Kim Sae-ron while she was a minor was false and had been manipulated, according to local media reports on Thursday (May 21).

The allegations had circulated in early 2025 through the YouTube channel HoverLab, run by journalist-turned-YouTuber Kim Se-eui alongside lawyer Kang Yong-suk. The channel is known for exploring far-right political commentary and sensationalist gossip surrounding local celebrities. KakaoTalk screenshots and an audio recording allegedly involving Kim Sae-ron – were found to have been altered or fabricated using AI. Kim Soo-hyun denied the allegation, stating that the two dated only between 2019 and 2020, after Kim Sae-ron had become an adult.

Kim Sae-ron, known for films such as A Brand New Life and The Man from Nowhere, died by suicide in February 2025. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, Seoul police said Kim Se-eui released AI-manipulated screenshots on multiple platforms, claiming them to be evidence of the illicit relationship. These included KakaoTalk chat screenshots that changed the name of an ‘unidentified person’ to ‘Kim Soo-hyun’.

Police noted that KakaoTalk may display users as ‘unidentified person’ if an account has been deleted or if the user has been blocked. The suspect (Kim Se-eui) knew that the identity of the conversation partner had not been confirmed, but still posted the manipulated materials to make it appear as if the two (actors) had actually been talking to each other.

Local authorities also concluded that an audio file of the late actress that Kim Se-eui's side released in May 2025 was also fabricated using AI. Police said Kim Se-eui continued distributing the materials despite allegedly knowing they were false, adding that the content had caused serious damage to Kim Soo-hyun’s reputation and professional activities.

In 2025, several domestic and international brands – including Italian fashion house Prada, Korean bakery Tous les Jours and South Korean beauty brand Dinto – collapsed Kim Soo-hyun’s social base and his economic activities across the board, and destroyed the basis for his professional survival. With the actor still receiving psychiatric treatment, any further spread of false information by the suspect could lead to serious and irreparable harm.

According to The Korea Herald, Kim Se-eui has denied wrongdoing and criticised the police investigation after the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office requested an arrest warrant against him on charges linked to alleged violations of South Korea’s sexual crimes law relating to illegal filming and distribution. In a livestream on May 20, Kim Se-eui claimed the warrant request was intended to interfere with his independent reporting activities





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