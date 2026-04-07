Families with Three or More Children to Receive $1,000 LifeSG Credits on April 28th

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) will provide Large Family LifeSG Credits (LFLC) to eligible families with three or more children on April 28th. The credits, valued at $1,000 per eligible child annually, are accessible from the child's first birthday until they turn six. The LFLC aims to support families with household expenses, providing financial aid for essential services and goods.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) has announced that eligible families will receive the Large Family LifeSG Credits (LFLC) on April 28th. This initiative, designed to bolster support for larger families in managing daily household expenses, will provide financial assistance to those with three or more children. The LFLC will deliver $1,000 annually for each eligible third and subsequent Singapore citizen child.

These credits will be available from the child's first birthday until the year they turn six, providing crucial support during their formative years. The LFLC will be automatically credited to the LifeSG digital wallet associated with each child's Child Development Account (CDA) trustee, eliminating the need for any application process, streamlining access to this benefit and ensuring ease of use for eligible families. This automatic disbursement minimizes administrative burdens, allowing families to readily access the financial aid provided. The initiative reflects the government's ongoing commitment to support families and invest in the well-being of Singaporean children.\The credits are designed to be highly accessible and versatile, intended to be spent at a wide variety of merchants across Singapore. Families can use these funds at businesses that accept PayNow UEN QR or NETS QR, including prominent supermarkets, pharmacies, utility providers, and transport services like taxis and private-hire rides. This broad range of eligible vendors ensures that families can efficiently allocate the credits to meet their diverse needs, from groceries and essential supplies to transportation and utilities. The flexibility offered by this system allows families to tailor the use of the credits to their specific requirements, optimizing their impact on household budgets. Moreover, the ease of use afforded by the PayNow UEN QR and NETS QR payment options reduces friction in accessing and utilizing the financial assistance provided, integrating seamlessly into daily life. This widespread acceptance ensures that the credits can be readily used across various facets of family life, alleviating some financial strain and supporting overall well-being. The LifeSG credits initiative facilitates greater financial flexibility for families, enabling them to navigate the challenges of raising multiple children.\To ensure the security and integrity of the LFLC program, the MSF has implemented measures to protect against scams and fraud. CDA trustees will receive SMS notifications from 'gov.sg' when the credits are disbursed, informing them of the disbursement status and related terms and conditions. These SMS notifications will never request recipients to reply or provide personal information, reinforcing the importance of protecting sensitive data. The MSF emphasizes that this streamlined communication method is a primary mechanism for conveying crucial information regarding the LFLC credits. To enhance this security measure, CDA trustees are urged to ensure that their mobile numbers in Singpass are up-to-date, guaranteeing that they receive timely and accurate notifications about their credits. By proactively updating their Singpass information, CDA trustees can easily stay informed on the credit status. This proactive measure underlines MSF's commitment to protecting the interests of the families and children by providing a secure and transparent disbursement process. This will enable families to confidently utilize these credits for the betterment of their child's well-being. By prioritizing a secure and trustworthy framework, the MSF is showing its commitment to supporting families in Singapore





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Eligible families to receive $1,000 LifeSG Credits on April 28: MSFEligible families with three or more children will receive the Large Family LifeSG Credits (LFLC) on April 28, as part of the government’s efforts to provide greater support for larger families with daily household expenses.

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Large Family LifeSG Credits: Eligible Families to Receive $1,000 on April 28The Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) announced that eligible families with three or more children will receive Large Family LifeSG Credits (LFLC) on April 28th. Each eligible third and subsequent Singapore citizen child will receive $1,000 annually from the year they turn one until they are six. Credits will be automatically credited to the LifeSG digital wallet.

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