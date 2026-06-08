Family Affair: Sophia Yeow and Daughter Nicole Lian Open Physical Store for Tiap Tiap Treats

Sophia Yeow of Butterfly Table partners with daughter Nicole Lian to open a physical shop for Tiap Tiap Treats, offering heritage-inspired bakes, keropok, and take-home food at East Coast Road.

Sophia Yeow , the mastermind behind the private dining concept Butterfly Table, has teamed up with her daughter Nicole Lian to launch a physical storefront for Tiap Tiap Treats .

Located along East Coast Road, the shop soft-launched about a month ago, marking a significant shift from their online-only presence. Yeow, 55, had initially resisted opening a brick-and-mortar establishment, preferring the flexibility of her home-based business and private dining.

However, her daughter Nicole, 29, convinced her otherwise after leaving her corporate job in systems engineering to join the family venture. The shop embodies a heritage theme, with vintage chinaware from Yeow's personal collection used for dine-in coffee and tea, emphasizing function over preservation. The decor celebrates Singapore's cultural roots, creating a nostalgic ambiance that complements the Peranakan-inspired offerings. The decision to open a physical shop was not made lightly.

Yeow was acutely aware of the challenges facing the F&B industry, but Nicole's persistence and a family holiday in Japan sparked a realization. While hunting for vintage pottery with her parents, Nicole recognized the finite time they had together. She created a detailed business plan, assigning roles: Yeow as CEO, her father as CFO, and her brother Nigel as head of R&D. Despite initial reluctance from her father, who had hoped to retire, the family embarked on this risky endeavor.

Nicole's passion extends beyond profit; she believes the venture captures the essence of their family's hospitality and attention to detail that has won over guests at Butterfly Table. For her, it is about creating meaningful experiences that touch people through food and presentation. Tiap Tiap Treats has built a loyal following over six years, and the physical store has already seen an outpouring of support from customers who have become friends.

The bestseller is the pandan chiffon cake, made with Japanese flour and hand-pressed pandan juice, often served with gula melaka syrup. Yeow also developed a guilt-free version using monkfruit sweetener, which took six months to perfect and tested with glucose monitors to ensure no blood sugar spikes. Other popular items include an ondeh-ondeh cake, muah chee meant to be eaten cold, and take-home snacks like honey chicken wings and fish keropok with sambal belacan.

The store offers frozen take-home food such as paper-wrapped chicken, cottage pie, and curry-spiced chicken mid-wings, all made from fresh ingredients. Yeow's culinary journey began in 2000 as a home-based business, evolving into Butterfly Table private dining three years ago, where she shares her love for Peranakan culture. Now, with her daughter by her side, she is bringing their family recipes and heritage to a wider audience, one cake slice at a time





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Tiap Tiap Treats Sophia Yeow Nicole Lian Peranakan Food Pandan Chiffon Cake

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