Family in Thailand discovers $72k father had saved before his death

A family in Thailand is in shock after discovering a large sum of money that their deceased father had saved over the years. The family's eldest son praised his father's thriftiness and generosity, saying he had always taught them to spend carefully and save.

A family in Thailand discovered 1.84 million baht (S$72,000) that their deceased father had stashed away in an old box. The family was in disbelief as they had no idea about the amount of wealth their father had accumulated over the years.

The father, In Saendong, lived with his wife, Daeng, and their two sons in Nong Tum village in Udon Thani province. Daeng said she was concerned about the money needed for daily expenses and to pay for the funeral before finding the money. The family's eldest son, Navin, praised his father, saying he had always taught them to spend carefully and save.

In died on June 13 after battling illness for about 20 days, collapsing while doing community duties in his village. Daeng and her sons sorted his personal belongings and came across the metal container. Daeng also said that she was proud of her husband and wanted all her children to learn from him, calling him a role model.

The family's discovery has left them in a state of shock and gratitude, with many taking to social media to express their admiration for In's thriftiness and generosity





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Thailand $72 000 Family Father Saved Wealth Thriftiness Generosity

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