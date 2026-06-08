Family of six killed in Malaysia crash after man uses brother's new car for grave visit

A family of six, including two children, died in a car crash in Malaysia after the driver used his brother's new car to visit a family member's grave.

A family of six , including two children, died after the car they were traveling in collided head-on with a lorry near the town of Sungai Petani in Malaysia .

The family had been on the road to visit the grave of a family member when the fatal accident occurred at about 3.45pm. The deceased were identified as Ahmad Syafiq Ahmad Shukri, 29; his younger brother Ahmad Fahim Ahmad Shukri, 21; Nora Mohd Husin, 55; Jamaliah Sannusi, 29; Iskandar Affan Ibrahim, seven; and two-month-old Ahmad Mikail Ahmad Syafiq. The new car, a Proton X50, belonged to Ahmad Fahim, who had just received the sports utility vehicle earlier in the day.

His older brother Ahmad Syafiq was behind the wheel at the time of the accident. Dashcam footage circulating online showed the SUV entering the opposite lane and into the path of an oncoming lorry. Preliminary investigations found that the lorry driver was operating the heavy vehicle at 60km/h and had tested negative for substances. The police chief has asked the public to refrain from spreading false information and speculating on the accident.

The victims were Malay and the lorry driver was also Malay, and the police chief described such actions as highly irresponsible. The lorry driver has been remanded for further investigation. The family's visit to the grave was a tragic reminder of the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to be aware of their surroundings at all times.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of reckless driving and the importance of respecting the lives of others on the road. The community is in shock and mourning the loss of this young family, and the incident has sparked a renewed call for greater awareness and action to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future





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Malaysia Car Crash Family Of Six Grave Visit Road Safety

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