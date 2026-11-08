Teochew Meat Puff to close after 40 years, final Sengkang stint ends Nov 14

Family-run pasar malam stall Teochew Meat Puff will retire after 40 years, with its last day at Sengkang on Nov 14. Second-generation owner He Qiangde cites his parents' age, rising costs and lower sales.

Family-run pasar malam stall Teochew Meat Puff will close after 40 years in business. Its final night market appearance is taking place in Sengkang this month, and it will operate until Nov 14.

The stall announced the decision in a Facebook post on Oct 30. It said this might just be their last run as they are looking to retire. It had resumed business after a one-month break. It is currently operating in an open field located opposite Fernvale Primary School.

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The store wrote: For those who have yet to try our meat puff, please kindly grab one to try before we retire from pasar malam and we won't be operating forever. So we hope to see you again soon. The stall also thanked customers for their continuous support over the last 40 years. Teochew Meat Puff is open from 12pm to 9.30pm daily.

Owner Cites Ageing Parents and Rising Costs

He Qiangde, the stall's second-generation owner, told Shin Min Daily News on Nov 5 that the family had been contemplating the closure for the past year or two. He attributed it to his parents' age. He said: My parents are getting old, my father is nearly 90 years old, and I want them to be able to rest properly. After all, they've been doing this for 40 years.

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He also noted that the rising costs of ingredients and rental fees contributed to the decision. He revealed that their current sales figures are more than 50 per cent lower than before the pandemic. He said: Often, we barely break even. It's not like before the pandemic, when we could actually make a profit.

With the increasing number of night markets, he shared that it is hard to maintain a unique appeal. He added that most of the crowd already thins out by 8pm. Teochew Meat Puff is a family-run stall by He Ying, his wife and their son. It specialises in deep-fried snacks commonly known as oyster fritters.

Family Recipe May Be Sold to Buyer

While he and his parents feel a deep sense of reluctance about the closure, he expressed his gratitude for the support that customers have shown over the years. Qiangde plans to seek other employment moving forward. He is also keen on selling the family recipe. He told the daily: If anyone is interested now, I am open to selling the recipe, with the condition that I must teach it personally to ensure the quality of the oyster fritters is maintained.

Customers who have yet to try the meat puff are encouraged to grab one before the stall retires from the pasar malam circuit. The stall will remain in operation until Nov 14.