Family's Harrowing Experience After Boat Capsizes in Bintan

A family of 28, including 2 babies, 7 children, and 19 adults, were on a tour in Bintan when their boat capsized due to heavy rain, current, and high tide. Despite wearing life jackets, the family struggled to escape from under the capsized boat, and the life jackets turned out to be an obstacle.

A harrowing tale of a family's terrifying experience after their boat capsized during a tour in Bintan , Singapore . The family of 28, including 2 babies, 7 children, and 19 adults, were on a tour when the boat capsized due to heavy rain, current, and high tide.

Despite wearing life jackets, the family struggled to escape from under the capsized boat, and the life jackets turned out to be an obstacle. The family lost all their personal belongings, including phones, wallets, and cash, and had to cling to mangrove trees for nearly 40 to 50 minutes, praying for a miracle. By some miracle, all 8 of them survived with only minor injuries and scratches, but the emotional trauma will stay with them forever.

The family later discovered that the two people who operated the boat did not have a proper boat operating licence or practical training, but only had experience, and the tour guide allegedly could not even swim. The police recorded their statements and conducted investigations, forcing them to remain there for approximately two more hours.

The family requested compensation for their losses, but the company only offered them 45 million rupiah, less than half of the worth of the items they had lost





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Boat Capsized Bintan Singapore Life Jackets Emotional Trauma Compensation

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