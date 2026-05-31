Family's Plan to House Domestic Helper in Tiny Utility Room Sparks Online Debate

A Singaporean woman expresses distress over her family's decision to relocate their domestic helper to a small utility room, prompting online advice and discussion about helper accommodation standards.

A Singapore an woman has turned to Reddit to voice her deep concern over her family's plan to relocate their domestic helper to a tiny utility room in their new home.

In a post on the r/asksg forum, the woman described how the helper, who joined the family at the end of last year, currently enjoys a decent living arrangement after the sister moved out. The helper has been staying alone in a proper room with an attached toilet, giving her both space and privacy.

However, with the upcoming move to a new house that has only three bedrooms for the parents, the woman, and her brother, the helper is set to be placed in what the initial post called a bomb shelter but later clarified as a small utility room. This room can only accommodate a small bed and lacks space for a wardrobe or other storage, marking a significant downgrade from her current quarters.

The woman expressed feeling stressed and really bad for the helper, noting that while she is not particularly close to the helper due to her recent arrival, she still feels a sense of responsibility and empathy. She wrote that she plans to discuss the matter with her parents but worries that since they have already signed the purchase agreement for the new house, there may be little room for change.

The post resonated with many Singaporean Redditors who offered both sympathy and practical advice on how to improve the utility room's livability. One user suggested clever carpentry to create built-in storage and a foldable bed, emphasizing the need for ventilation, such as a wall fan, given the lack of windows. Another proposed that the woman could share her own room with the helper, a solution within her control.

A third commenter advised speaking directly with the helper to understand her needs, noting that if she values privacy, the utility room might be the only option but can be made more comfortable with a wall fan, a portable air conditioner, and a curtain to allow airflow while maintaining privacy. Others suggested storing the helper's belongings in the woman's room or elsewhere so that the utility room only houses the bed.

These suggestions highlight a community effort to find humane solutions within the constraints of the new home. The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in Singapore has clear guidelines on the accommodation of domestic helpers. While employers are strongly encouraged to provide a separate room for their helpers, it acknowledges that space constraints in some housing arrangements may make this difficult.

However, in such cases, employers must ensure that the helper's accommodation offers sufficient space, privacy, proper ventilation, and protection from environmental elements like heat, rain, and strong winds. This includes providing good air circulation, adequate lighting, and a comfortable sleeping area. The woman's story underscores the importance of treating domestic helpers as valued members of the household, ensuring their living conditions meet both legal standards and basic human dignity.

As the family prepares for their move, the discussion serves as a reminder that thoughtful planning can make a small space livable, but open communication and empathy are key to maintaining a positive relationship with the helper. Ultimately, the woman's proactive approach in seeking advice reflects a growing awareness of the rights and welfare of domestic workers in Singapore





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