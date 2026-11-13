Family Seeks Witnesses After Fatal Katong Truck Accident on Nov 11

Cherry Pachisia appeals for dashcam footage regarding the fatal collision between a cyclist and a tipper truck at Amber Road junction on November 11.

A family is urgently appealing for public assistance to identify witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in the Katong district. The tragedy occurred at the junction of Amber Road and Amber Gardens on Wednesday, November 11, at approximately 3.15pm.

Fatal Collision Details and Immediate Response

The incident involved a female cyclist and a tipper truck at the specified intersection. Emergency responders arrived at the scene to assess the situation and provide immediate aid to the injured parties involved in the crash.

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Police officers and medics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force were present to manage the aftermath of the collision. They confirmed that the female cyclist suffered critical injuries during the impact at the Amber Road junction.

Despite the immediate medical attention provided by first responders on the ground, the outcome was tragic. A paramedic formally pronounced the female cyclist dead at the scene shortly after the accident took place.

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Police Investigation and Driver Arrest

Law enforcement authorities initiated a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the fatal crash. The Singapore Police Force took immediate action to secure the scene and gather preliminary evidence from the location.

During the investigation, authorities focused on the operation of the heavy vehicle involved in the collision. The driver of the tipper truck was detained by police for questioning regarding his actions leading up to the accident.

The driver was subsequently arrested on charges of driving without reasonable consideration causing death. This legal action underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating the case as they seek to establish the full truth.

Family Plea for Witness Testimony

On Friday, a woman named Cherry Pachisia posted an appeal on Facebook identifying herself as the sister of the deceased cyclist. She expressed the family's profound confusion and grief over the sudden loss of her sibling.

Pachisia stated that the family is struggling to comprehend the events that unfolded on that specific afternoon. She emphasized that understanding the full truth is essential for her sister and for her sister's child who has lost their mother.

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The family is requesting that anyone who was in the vicinity of Amber Road or Amber Gardens during that time to come forward. They are particularly interested in speaking with individuals who may have observed the moments leading up to the collision.

Request for Footage and Next Steps

Authorities and the family are specifically asking for any available visual evidence from the area. This includes dashcam recordings, CCTV footage, or personal phone videos captured around 3.15pm on Wednesday.

Pachisia urged the public to share even minor details or observations that might seem insignificant at first. She noted that such small pieces of information could be crucial in piecing together the complete narrative of the accident.

The appeal highlights the community's role in assisting with the resolution of the case. Residents are encouraged to review their own recordings or memory of that day to help provide closure for the grieving family.