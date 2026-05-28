FamilyMart Malaysia Employee Suspended After Throwing Hot Oden at Delivery Rider

A FamilyMart employee in Selangor, Malaysia, has been suspended following an incident where she threw a hot bowl of oden at a delivery rider. The altercation, caught on video, has sparked public debate over workplace conduct and safety. The company has condemned the act and launched an investigation.

A FamilyMart employee in Malaysia has been suspended after allegedly throwing a hot bowl of oden at a delivery rider , an incident captured on video and widely shared on social media.

The 23-second clip, reportedly recorded at a FamilyMart outlet in The Core, Kota Damasara, Selangor, shows the staff member splashing the one-pot dish at the rider from behind the counter, though it does not reveal the cause of the dispute. According to posts on X, a netizen claiming to be the rider stated that he had inquired about his order and was met with a rude response before the oden was thrown, as reported by Free Malaysia Today.

While the specific trigger remains unclear, many online observers highlighted the potential danger of the hot soup causing burns, with The New Straits Times noting comments such as whether the act should be taken to court and that no verbal argument could justify throwing something hot at someone. FamilyMart Malaysia responded to concerned comments on their Facebook page, confirming awareness of the video and stating that the company is investigating the incident with priority and urgency.

They emphasized that FamilyMart does not tolerate any rude, unsafe, or disrespectful behaviour towards anyone at their stores and confirmed that the employee involved has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation





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Familymart Malaysia Oden Incident Delivery Rider Employee Suspension Workplace Conduct

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