AO3 Returns After Security Incident, No Data Lost and Users Advised to Change Passwords

The fan fiction site Archive of Our Own is back online after a security incident took it down for more than two weeks. No data was lost, but users are advised to change passwords while some features remain disabled.

The fan fiction site Archive of Our Own ( AO3) has returned online in a limited capacity after a security incident forced it offline for more than two weeks.

The site went down on October 29, and the Organization for Transformative Works, the activist group behind the platform, announced on Sunday, November 15 that AO3 is now up. The group said no data was lost or deleted, but warned that the user database might have been compromised. In a status update, the organization said: We understand that the wait and uncertainty surrounding AO3's return have been difficult, and we apologize for the inconvenience.

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AO3 Advises Users to Change Passwords

It also advised users to change their passwords as a precaution while working with a security firm. The group promised that features like user icons and importing of external work, which are currently disabled, will ultimately return. Downloads are currently only possible in the web-language HTML format. AO3 is a massive library of fan-created works with nearly 19 million works and about 12 million users.

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That is more than double the circulating materials of the New York Public Library. In its 2025 results summary posted on Instagram, the organization said nearly 2.6 million AO3 works were created that year, with nearly 40 billion page views, and nearly 2 million accounts were created. In June, the Organization for Transformative Works said AO3 had 11 million registered users, up from 10 million four months earlier, and the archive was nearing 18 million works.

The platform, which is run by volunteers, went fully public in 2009 and has shown strong user growth. It serves as a hub for fans who produce content that riffs off fiction, art and other culture and entertainment, essentially a repository of sequels, prequels and derivatives dreamt up by adoring aficionados of some of the world's best-known titles.

Fan Fiction Community Celebrates AO3 Return

Fan fiction has become a shared part of modern culture and storytelling, and the outage showed how important the site is to its community. The return drew many expressions of joy on Sunday. One user going by the name of yet.another.loon on the Threads social media site quipped: So, we've all agreed we don't need to sleep tonight, now that AO3 is finally back, right? Right!?

However, the outage also caused frustration. Some authors were outraged when readers uploaded their works to Google Drive and other platforms without their permission during the outage. The organization hasn't specified the cause of the security incident, but at least one expert says AI-enabled exploits might have been a factor.

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Mel Stanfill, a professor at the University of Central Florida who has written about the challenges of content moderation at scale with an all-volunteer team, hailed the relatively quick return and compared the outage to a recent one at Microsoft, which has far more resources and paid staff. Stanfill, who volunteers for an academic journal run by the organization but does not speak on its behalf, said in an email that such security incidents are likely to continue to happen in the age of AI-enabled coding as the finding and exploiting of exploits is scaled up rapidly.

Security Incidents Likely to Continue in Age of AI

He noted that it is difficult even for organizations with billions in revenue to solve these problems. In late October, the team predicted that the security incident would take up to four weeks for AO3 to get back up, while floating the prospect of a partial revival in a degraded state, which appears to be what was taking place on Sunday.

The organization said contributors' works, bookmarks, kudos, etc., are still safe and that no drafts were deleted during the outage. AO3 hasn't been without its critics, who have warned about sexual content that could be available to minors and fandom racism through the platform. Popular pairings this summer included characters from Harry Potter, Heated Rivalry and anime fandoms.