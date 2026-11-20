A mortar shell explosion at a Farah madrassa killed four students and injured two others on November 20, 2026, highlighting the ongoing threat of explosive remnants of war in Afghanistan.

Four students and two others were injured when an old mortar shell exploded at a religious school in Farah Province, western Afghanistan, on November 20, 2026. Provincial police spokesman Kalimullah Nangyal confirmed the casualties following the incident in the Bakwah district, where pupils were on their noon break. The explosion occurred after students moved the unexploded ordnance into a madrassa, where younger pupils inadvertently triggered the device.

Incident Details and Immediate Casualties

According to Nangyal, the students discovered the unexploded shell during their break and transferred it into the madrassa. Inside the building, younger students handled the device, which then detonated. The blast killed four students aged between 10 and 16 and wounded two others. The injured pupils were immediately transported to the central hospital for medical treatment. This tragic event underscores the persistent danger posed by unexploded ordnance in local communities.

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Longstanding ERW Crisis in Afghanistan

More than 45,000 Afghans have been killed or wounded by explosive remnants of war and mines since Soviet troops withdrew in 1989. The United Nations Mine Action Service provided these figures, highlighting the decades-long impact of conflict on civilian safety. These remnants include landmines, cluster munitions, and unexploded ordnance left behind from years of warfare. The data illustrates a severe and ongoing humanitarian crisis affecting millions of citizens across the region.

Recent Civilian Casualty Statistics

A report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs published in October detailed 324 civilian casualties from explosive ordnance between January and September. Nearly eight out of every 10 individuals killed or wounded were children, emphasizing the disproportionate impact on youth. These statistics reflect a consistent pattern of harm inflicted on vulnerable populations through residual weapons. The high rate of child casualties continues to draw international concern from humanitarian organizations.

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Hazardous Zones and Infrastructure Risks

An estimated 2.6 million people live within one kilometer of known hazardous areas across Afghanistan. This dangerous proximity includes 898 educational facilities and 209 healthcare facilities located in or near contaminated zones. Such locations put students, patients, and medical staff at constant risk of accidental detonation. The presence of hazardous materials near essential services complicates recovery efforts and daily life for residents in affected regions.

Ongoing Safety Challenges for Communities

The incident in Farah serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for demining and safety education programs. With schools and hospitals situated near hazardous areas, communities remain exposed to unpredictable dangers. Authorities and humanitarian agencies continue to work on clearing these zones, but progress remains slow given the scale of contamination. The safety of children and the general public remains a critical priority for local and international stakeholders.