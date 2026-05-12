Farms Using Automation, AI to Reduce Manpower and Fuel Costs Amid Supply Chain Challenges

Farms in Singapore are implementing automation, AI, and joint logistics to manage manpower and transport challenges. This strategy helps them reduce costs associated with adverse weather, rising fertilizer and fuel prices. They also focus on marketing efforts and building demand for local products to offset the need for increased production and output.

To keep goods affordable for customers, these farms are using automation, AI, and joint logistics to manage manpower and transport challenges. Some egg and vegetable farms have increased production over the past year, strengthening demand through marketing efforts and closer ties with wet markets.

Farmers told CNA that their concerns include adverse weather and rising costs linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict. To stay resilient while keeping prices affordable, they are turning to automation, AI, and joint logistics to manage manpower and transport needs. At Seng Choon Farm, one of Singapore’s three remaining local egg producers, selling its products rather than ramping up output has been the main hurdle. Building demand for local eggs has been a slow and steady process.

Over the past three years, the farm has grown output by about 3 to 5 per cent annually and now produces about 600,000 eggs a day. To enhance quality control, Seng Choon has invested more than S$2 million to upgrade its system, using AI image recognition to detect defective eggs. The farm is monitoring feed prices closely due to higher fertilizer costs and weather disruptions.

They are expanding beyond greenhouses to grow pesticide-free vegetables outdoors, making consistent supplies to work with more wet markets. Fuel costs have also risen because of the Middle East conflict, and they are consolidating deliveries with other producers. Farmers are also preparing for potential rain and its impact on sunlight





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