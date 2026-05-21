Fashion's biggest houses turn travel, cinema and spectacle into acts of storytelling for Cruise 2027

The cruise collections have become a defining fixture of the fashion calendar, showcasing visual storytelling as one of fashion's most powerful tools. For Cruise 2027, three designers unveiled their first cruise collections for their respective maisons.

The cruise collections have become a defining fixture of the fashion calendar, showcasing visual storytelling as one of fashion's most powerful tools. For Cruise 2027 , three designers unveiled their first cruise collections for their respective maisons.

Matthieu Blazy's colour-drenched outing at Chanel, Demna's study of Italian elegance at Gucci, and Jonathan Anderson's cinematic exploration at Dior offered a rich spectrum of perspectives. Chanel's collection, held in Biarritz, marked Blazy's ongoing exploration of the enduring codes of Chanel. He opened with an interpretation of the little black dress, a piece of clothing so intrinsically tied to Chanel and the ideals of empowerment and liberation it has long represented.

The house's iconic double C logo appeared as a bold outline on a monochrome dress and as abstract motifs across shirts. Swim caps, shell-shaped earrings, and a now-viral heel cap anchored the collection in a distinctly nautical spirit. Dior's collection revisited the house's longstanding ties to cinema, with Anderson revisiting the house's cinematic legacy and reinterpreting a Bar jacket worn by Marlene Dietrich.

The Californian poppy surfaced as a recurring floral motif, appearing as embellishments on drop-waist dresses and fluttering details on another standout look. Gucci's collection marked the fourth chapter of Demna's exploration of the archetypes of style, with a focus on creating a core wardrobe of staple pieces that form the foundation of the House's stylistic language. The collection featured Paris Hilton walking for Gucci, with Demna describing the focus as 'character studies'.

The season offered a rich spectrum of perspectives, with each designer unveiling their unique take on the fashion calendar. Whether staged on an island in Dubai or atop a futuristic bridge cutting through verdant forests in Kyoto, the cruise collections have become important platforms for creative directors to expand the worlds of the houses they lead





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Cruise 2027 Fashion Chanel Dior Gucci Matthieu Blazy Demna Jonathan Anderson

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