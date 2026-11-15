Fatal Bedok HDB Incident Leaves One Dead And Another Hospitalized

A 69-year-old woman died and a 72-year-old was hospitalized after separate incidents at a Bedok HDB block. Police ruled out foul play for the death while investigating the second case under mental health protocols.

Two separate emergencies at a single HDB block in Bedok over a two-day period resulted in one fatality and a hospital admission for another resident. The incidents involved a 69-year-old woman who was found deceased and a 72-year-old woman who required medical intervention and apprehension. These events have prompted inquiries from authorities and drawn attention to safety concerns within the residential block.

Police Confirm Death Without Foul Play Suspected

The first incident occurred on the morning of November 11 when Singapore Police Force personnel received a call for assistance at the Bedok block at approximately 5:20 am. Responding officers and emergency services located a 69-year-old woman lying motionless at the foot of the building. A Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic arrived at the scene and pronounced the woman dead. Following preliminary investigations, authorities stated they do not suspect foul play in the death. Police investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fall or incident remain ongoing to determine the exact cause.

Also read Two Sudden Incidents at Bedok HDB Block Prompt Mental Health Response

Second Incident Leads To Hospital Apprehension

Less than 24 hours later, on November 12, a second emergency unfolded at the same location. Police received another call for assistance at the block at about 7:25 am involving a 72-year-old woman. The woman was conveyed to a hospital in a conscious state. Upon arrival, she was subsequently apprehended under the Mental Health Act. The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed receiving a call for assistance at about 7:40 am on November 12. Paramedics conveyed the individual to Changi General Hospital for further assessment and care.

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Resident Witnesses And Intervenes In Crisis

According to Shin Min Daily News, a resident in his 40s, identified as Lai, played a critical role in preventing further harm during the second incident. Lai intervened after spotting a woman leaning over a ledge on November 12. He observed the woman with both hands gripping the ledge and half her body leaning out into space. Recognizing the immediate danger, he immediately shouted at her to stop what she was doing. The woman appeared startled by his shouting and moved away from the ledge before taking the lift downstairs.

Blood Trail And Ongoing Mental Health Support

Evidence of the crisis was visible throughout the building immediately after the intervention. Lai noticed that the woman appeared to have sustained injuries. As she descended in the lift, she left a trail of blood behind her. Shin Min reported that a trail of blood measuring about 30m was observed at the ground-floor lift lobby. This physical evidence underscores the severity of the physical trauma sustained during the event. For those affected by mental health crises or seeking support, the Singapore Association for Mental Health can be reached at 1800-283-7019. Additional support is available via the National Mindline at 1771 around the clock or through WhatsApp at 6669-1771.