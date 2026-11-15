Motorcyclist, 31, Dies in Jurong West Crash, Fourth Fatal Road Accident in Four Days

A 31-year-old motorcyclist died after his motorcycle skidded along Jalan Boon Lay on Nov 14, marking Singapore's fourth fatal road accident in four days.

A 31-year-old motorcyclist died on Nov 14 after an accident in Jurong West, marking at least the fourth fatal road accident in Singapore over the past four days.

Police said they were alerted to the accident along Jalan Boon Lay towards Jalan Bahar at about 6.50am. The motorcyclist was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he later died. Photos shared on Facebook page SGRV Front Man showed a motorcycle on the right side of a two-lane road, with debris scattered on the ground. Several paramedics were also seen attending to someone by the roadside.

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Series Of Fatal Road Accidents

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that it was alerted to a road traffic accident at about 6.50am and conveyed one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. Police investigations are ongoing. The incident follows three other fatal road accidents involving cyclists and a power-assisted bicycle rider between Nov 11 and 13. On Friday, Nov 13, a person died after being involved in a car accident at the junction of Hougang Avenue 9 and Yio Chu Kang Road.

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A day earlier, a person died after an accident involving a tipper truck along Tanah Merah Coast Road. On Wednesday, Nov 11, a person died following an accident with a tipper truck in Katong. Both cyclists were pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

According to mid-year Traffic Police statistics, motorcyclists and pillion riders remain the most vulnerable group on Singapore's roads, accounting for 45.9 per cent of all traffic fatalities and 55.6 per cent of all accidents in the first half of 2026. Overall road injuries climbed during the same period, with injury-related accidents rising from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in the same period in 2026.

Rising Road Injury Statistics

The total number of people injured in traffic accidents also rose year on year from 4,894 in the first half of 2025 to 5,090 in 2026. The four-day stretch of fatal accidents began on Nov 11 in Katong, where a cyclist died after a collision with a tipper truck. On Nov 12, another cyclist died after an accident involving a tipper truck along Tanah Merah Coast Road.

The following day, Nov 13, a person died in a car accident at the junction of Hougang Avenue 9 and Yio Chu Kang Road. The latest incident on Nov 14 involved a motorcyclist who is believed to have skidded along Jalan Boon Lay. Police investigations into the Nov 14 accident are ongoing. The SCDF confirmed it received an alert about the road traffic accident at about 6.50am and conveyed one person to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

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The motorcyclist was unconscious when taken to the hospital and later died. The series of accidents has renewed attention on road safety in Singapore, particularly for motorcyclists and pillion riders, who account for a disproportionate share of traffic fatalities and injuries. The mid-year Traffic Police statistics showed that motorcyclists and pillion riders made up 45.9 per cent of all traffic fatalities and 55.6 per cent of all accidents in the first half of 2026.

Latest Motorcyclist Accident Details

Injury-related accidents increased from 3,748 in the first half of 2025 to 3,869 in the same period in 2026, while the total number of people injured rose from 4,894 to 5,090. The accident on Jalan Boon Lay towards Jalan Bahar occurred at about 6.50am on Nov 14. Photos from the scene showed a motorcycle on the right side of a two-lane road with debris scattered on the ground, and paramedics attending to someone by the roadside.

The motorcyclist was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The four fatal accidents in four days involved cyclists, a power-assisted bicycle rider, and a motorcyclist. On Nov 11, a cyclist died in Katong after an accident with a tipper truck. On Nov 12, a cyclist died after an accident involving a tipper truck along Tanah Merah Coast Road.

Both cyclists were pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic. On Nov 13, a person died after a car accident at the junction of Hougang Avenue 9 and Yio Chu Kang Road. The Nov 14 accident claimed the life of a 31-year-old motorcyclist.