FBI North Korean Hackers Steal Over 400 Million in Crypto Using Deepfake Video Calls

The FBI warns that North Korean hackers linked to the Sapphire Sleet group have stolen over 400 million dollars using deceptive video calls and deepfake technology.

North Korea n state-backed hackers have stolen more than US$400 million, which converts to approximately S$514 million, in cryptocurrency over the past 18 months. The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued this warning on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

The agency highlighted the sophisticated nature of the cybercriminal operation. The scheme utilizes surreptitiously recorded images of individuals to target their professional and personal contacts. This method allows the attackers to bypass traditional security measures by appearing as trusted acquaintances. The FBI refers to this specific social engineering campaign as FaceStealer.

Also read North Korean Hackers Stole Over $400 Million in Crypto Using Deepfake Social Engineering

FaceStealer targets video meeting platforms

The attack targets users of popular video meeting platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet. Victims receive invitations to video chats that appear to come from genuine contacts.

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However, these contacts have had their social media and communication accounts compromised by the hackers. The attackers had previously secretly recorded the images of these compromised individuals. They then use these stolen visual records to create convincing video feeds for the calls. Once the victim joins the call, they are also secretly recorded by the malicious software.

This allows the hackers to gather more personal data for future attacks or identity theft. The attackers then trigger a mock technical error on the victim's screen. This error creates a sense of urgency and confusion for the unsuspecting user. To fix the supposed technical issue, the victim is prompted to click a malicious link.

Malware infection compromises social accounts

Clicking this link infects the target's computer with malware. This malware also compromises the victim's social media accounts. The hackers then use these compromised accounts to send similar invitations to the victim's contacts. The FBI stated that they have identified and seized more than 900 victim webcam videos.

These videos are crucial evidence in tracking the scope of the operation. The advisory noted that hackers are increasingly using artificial intelligence. They are creating deepfake videos of well-known people in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industries. These deepfakes make the deception even more convincing for high-value targets.

The industry has seen a surge in these types of sophisticated social engineering attacks. The FBI attributed this activity to a cluster of North Korean hackers known as Sapphire Sleet. This group is also identified as UNC1069 by cybersecurity researchers. This is a separate group from the North Korean hackers linked to the recent massive hack of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange.

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Sapphire Sleet linked to North Korea hack

That hack resulted in a loss of US$6.3 billion. While the groups are distinct, both represent a significant threat to the global financial system. The use of AI and deepfakes marks a new era in state-sponsored cybercrime. The FBI urges individuals and organizations to verify the identity of callers through secondary channels.

If a video call seems suspicious, users should hang up and call the person back directly. Security experts recommend enabling multi-factor authentication on all social media accounts. This adds an extra layer of protection against account takeovers. The rise of deepfake technology poses significant challenges for digital identity verification.

Security experts urge protocol updates and training

As the technology becomes more accessible, the potential for abuse increases dramatically. Organizations are advised to update their security protocols to detect these advanced threats. Training employees to recognize social engineering tactics is also essential. The theft of 400 million dollars highlights the vulnerabilities in current communication platforms.

It serves as a stark reminder of the evolving tactics of nation-state actors.