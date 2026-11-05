HDB to launch about 4,300 BTO flats in February 2027 across five projects in four towns

The February 2027 BTO exercise will offer five projects in Toa Payoh, Bishan, Tampines and Tengah, including a second Mount Pleasant project and shorter-waiting-time flats in Sin Ming. Analysts expect strong demand for the Bishan and Toa Payoh projects.

The Housing Board will launch about 4,300 Build-To-Order flats in February 2027 across five projects in four towns. The exercise will have one project each in Toa Payoh, Bishan and Tengah, and two in Tampines.

Analysts expect demand to be strong, though it could be dampened by a concurrent Sale of Balance Flats exercise offering about 5,000 completed or building flats. With relatively few flats going on sale in February, analysts expect application rates to be competitive. They said the projects in Bishan and Toa Payoh, as well as a 460-unit project in Tampines, are likely to be the most popular.

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Prime Classification For Mount Pleasant Project

PropNex head of research and content Wong Siew Ying said these projects are located in predominantly private enclaves with relatively few new HDB flats, which may make them especially sought-after. In Toa Payoh, the second BTO project in the upcoming Mount Pleasant estate will have 1,140 units beside the future Mount Pleasant MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line. Analysts believe it will be classified Prime.

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It is slated to have 450 two-room flexi flats, 90 three-room units and 600 four-room units, plus an eating house, a preschool, an active ageing centre and a residents network centre. The estate first BTO project, Mount Pleasant Crest, was launched in October 2025 and classified Prime. Wong said the project is virtually at the doorstep of the future Mount Pleasant MRT station on the TEL, linking commuters directly to the Orchard shopping belt and the Central Business District.

She noted it is also close to popular schools such as CHIJ Primary (Toa Payoh), St Joseph s Institution and Singapore Chinese Girls School, which may appeal to couples and families with young children. However, Christine Sun, chief researcher and strategist at Realion Group, said the project may face drawbacks such as proximity to the Pan-Island Expressway, meaning residents may deal with noise and dust.

Sun added the project is relatively far from central Toa Payoh, giving residents poorer access to town centre amenities. In Sin Ming, about 1,070 flats with shorter waiting times of under three years will be built. They comprise 520 two-room flexi units, 80 three-room units and 470 four-room units.

Bishan Project Faces Limited Land Supply

A supermarket and a preschool will be part of the project, which analysts believe will be classified Plus because it is within a central town but relatively far from an MRT station. It will be about 900m from Marymount station on the Circle Line and about 800m from Upper Thomson station on the TEL.

Nicholas Mak, chief research officer at property portal Mogul.sg, said the project is likely to be popular as there is limited land in Bishan for new BTO projects. Sun agreed, noting buyers seeking a home in the wider region, such as Upper Thomson, Ang Mo Kio, Marymount or Lentor, will have to pay much more for a resale flat or private property than for a BTO unit.

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While the project has relatively few shops and other amenities nearby, Wong said BTO projects in Bishan have generally had healthy application rates and the Sin Ming project could appeal to buyers who value accessibility to central Singapore. Analysts unanimously said that of the two Tampines projects, a 460-unit project in Upper Changi and a 330-unit project in Tampines Street 11, the former is likely to draw more attention, especially as it will offer five-room flats.

The Upper Changi project is slated to have 100 three-room units and 120 units each in two-room flexi, four-room and five-room configurations. It will also have an eating house, a minimart and four retail units, among other facilities, and is relatively close to Upper Changi and Expo MRT stations.

Tight Supply Drives Interest In Five Room Units

Eugene Lim, key executive officer of ERA Singapore, said fresh supply of five-room units is relatively tight, with the last project in the town offering units of this size launched in July 2025 in Simei Symphony. Wong noted Simei Symphony 100 five-room flats drew 12.8 applicants per unit and expects the five-room units in the Upper Changi project to be similarly popular. Wong said the other project, in Tampines Street 11, targets a different buyer profile.

It is slated to have 240 community care apartments, the first such flats in Tampines, and 90 four-room units. These will help serve older residents with existing ties to Tampines who wish to age in place in a familiar neighbourhood. Wong added the two Tampines projects could have a collective application rate of five times or more, citing application rates of between 4.2 and 24.1 across the past five BTO launches for the town.

New Developments Planned For Tengah Brickland

In Tengah Brickland district, a 1,280-unit project will be launched, housing 410 two-room flexi units, 80 three-room units, 350 four-room units and 440 five-room units. Analysts said the project is likely to be classified Standard and noted its proximity to the upcoming Brickland station on the North-South Line.