Federal Courts Block Trump Admin Efforts to Halt Noncitizen Vote Counting

Federal judges halt the Trump administration's attempts to stop California from counting ballots from over 20,000 voters, citing state sovereignty and inaccurate noncitizen lists.

Federal courts issued a series of decisive rulings on Monday, November 3, 2026, effectively halting the Trump administration's unprecedented attempts to interfere with state election procedures just hours before polls opened for the US midterm elections. Federal judges blocked the administration from demanding that California election officials exclude mail-in ballots from more than 20,000 registered voters who federal officials allege are likely non-US citizens. This legal setback represents a significant check on executive power over state-run elections and marks a continuation of judicial resistance to federal overreach in local polling processes.

Supreme Court and Federal Judges Reject Federal Interference

The US Supreme Court swiftly rejected the administration's request to temporarily block California from counting the mail-in ballots from over 20,000 registered voters while the Justice Department's lawsuit proceeded. In separate but parallel actions, federal judges in Washington issued injunctions preventing the administration from sending lists of alleged noncitizens to election officials in any state. One judge explicitly blocked the administration from demanding officials in California not count any ballots received from people on a specific list of alleged noncitizens. Another judge prevented the administration from sending such lists to officials in any state, reinforcing the principle that the federal government cannot dictate local ballot counting procedures based on contested data.

Also read Trump Administration Urges Supreme Court to Block California Mail-In Ballots

Administrative Claims and Legal Pushback Explained

The Trump administration, alongside fellow Republicans seeking to defend majorities in Congress, had ramped up a crackdown on noncitizen voting, claiming it is a major problem despite evidence suggesting it is exceedingly rare. President Donald Trump has long argued that state election officials are not doing enough to prevent voter fraud, a stance consistent with his false assertion that his loss in the 2020 election was due to fraud. His allies filed more than 60 lawsuits seeking to challenge that loss, all of which were unsuccessful. However, federal judges have repeatedly found that the Trump administration was overstepping its authority by wading into election administration, a responsibility the US Constitution assigns to the states. Courts determined that the lists generated by the administration were inaccurate and risked disenfranchising naturalized US citizens.

Stakeholder Positions on Voting Rights and Sovereignty

David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation and Research, stated that the Supreme Court joined federal courts across the country in reaffirming state sovereignty. He noted that every time the administration's claims regarding noncitizen voters have been subjected to scrutiny, they immediately fell apart. Conversely, Kiersten Pels, a Justice Department spokesperson, said the department was disappointed by the Supreme Court and 9th Circuit decisions but emphasized this is not the end of their efforts. The department is deploying election monitors in California and across the country to observe compliance with federal law and will pursue other legal avenues to ensure only eligible American citizens vote. In San Francisco, the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court order for the administration to stop threatening election officials with prosecution if they did not comply with its demands over alleged noncitizen voters.

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Ongoing Legal Battles and Upcoming Election Procedures

Despite the broad rejections, not every court decision went against the administration. Late on Monday, a federal judge in Washington denied a request by the NAACP to prevent the Justice Department from deploying federal law enforcement personnel as poll monitors. The judge cited the department's assurances that any monitors who worked for federal law enforcement agencies would be unarmed and dress in business-casual clothing. Meanwhile, the Justice Department has asked an appeals court to revive its lawsuit seeking to prevent certification of the Senate race in Alaska if Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan loses by a slim margin. The department argues voters could be confused because another candidate on the ballot shares the senator's name, a case that remains pending as election officials prepare for Tuesday's voting.

Implications for Future State and Federal Election Conflicts

The ruling has immediate implications for the integrity and administration of the 2026 midterm elections across multiple states. By affirming that lists of alleged noncitizens are often inaccurate, the courts have protected naturalized citizens from potential disenfranchisement due to federal errors. The administration's failure to secure judicial backing for its demands in California and other states underscores the constitutional boundaries of federal authority. As election monitors deploy and legal challenges continue in places like Alaska, the conflict between federal oversight desires and state election autonomy remains a central theme in American electoral politics.